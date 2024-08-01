Kate Middleton never wears this type of jeans - but we'd love to see her style a pair
There's a popular style of jeans Kate Middleton never wears and we'd be excited to see her switch up her denim staples and try it out
There’s a type of jeans that the Princess of Wales never wears but we'd love to see her switch up her signature style.
Like many people, we find ourselves gravitating towards jeans if we don’t know what to wear as they’re so versatile and can be dressed up or down. Finding the best jeans for your body type, though, isn’t always easy and once you’ve got a style that you love, you might find yourself sticking to these over any others. The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of certain types of jeans, but we’ve noticed that there’s a popular style Kate never wears - the wide leg jean. Some of the best jeans on Amazon, John Lewis and Zara have wide leg designs and they're so comfortable to wear.
The Princess of Wales did once wear a pair in British Vogue’s iconic 2016 issue, but when it comes to royal engagements, she’s not yet embraced this style as a staple. Instead, Kate tends to choose skinny jeans, straight leg jeans or occasionally flared or mom jeans, and typically chooses black and dark blue washes rather than white or very light blue denim jeans.
Shop Kate Middleton's Favourite Jean and Trouser Styles
The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the Skinny Jean style and this pair of jeans from M&S is made from incredibly soft cotton-rich fabric with added stretch. They're high-waisted and hug your figure with their streamlined silhouette.
These mid-wash mom jeans are great for all year round and would look just as stunning styled with a white vest top in the summer as they would with a chunky jumper in cold weather. They're made from cotton and have a relaxed fit with slightly tapered legs.
These styles and colours all have a bit more of a formal feel to them which is very in-keeping with the rest of Kate’s signature style. Whilst she does wear more casual pieces like her best white trainers and denim pieces, the senior royal often balances them with tailored blazers or smart blouses to ensure that her outfits still have an elevated edge to them at royal engagements.
We saw this when she and Prince William attended a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in 2023. Kate wore her Veja Esplar trainers, dark blue straight leg jeans and a white top, with a royal blue blazer over the top. According to Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, skinny jeans have become part of Kate’s "uniform" and are practical for her busy lifestyle as a royal and a mum-of-three.
"Skinny jeans are a signature style for Kate, and she looks amazing in them, so it's no surprise they're something of a uniform. They are, after all, practical for outdoorsy engagements or running around after her children," she says.
Although wide-leg jeans are a style Kate never wears, she does enjoy wearing wide-leg trousers, and Caroline believes this style really suits her thanks to her height.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"We've seen how much she suits smart wide leg trousers, and thanks to her statuesque height, the princess would undoubtedly look so chic in wide leg jeans. She's definitely experimented a bit more with denim in the last few years, choosing flares and mom jeans, so whilst we don't expect to see her in barrel leg or ripped jeans any time soon, we can totally see her wearing wide leg jeans," she explains.
The Princess of Wales has certainly been experimenting more with her denim in recent years and wore flares during a visit to Scotland in November 2023. Her tailored wide-leg trousers always look beautiful and whilst we don’t know exactly why she loves these, but hasn’t worn wide-leg jeans, it could be once again about the formality of the design.
Tailored trousers are more formal and structured, so she might find them easier to wear without appearing too casual. However, we’d love to see Kate wear wide-leg jeans at some point in the future just as she has got on board with wide-leg trousers. They are always going to look a little more relaxed compared to trousers, but with a bright blazer and white shirt a pair of dark wide-leg jeans would make a fabulous royal look.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Victoria Beckham is rebranding this 'outdated' nail shape as a chic summer must-have
Though squoval and almond shapes have been our go-to this season, Victoria Beckham's stiletto nails are making us reconsider...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark glows in ravishing red blouse with the most flattering alternative to white jeans
Queen Mary styled a pair of wide-leg white trousers just like you would a pair of jeans and her outfit was perfection in Paris
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark glows in ravishing red blouse with the most flattering alternative to white jeans
Queen Mary styled a pair of wide-leg white trousers just like you would a pair of jeans and her outfit was perfection in Paris
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Wedding season isn't over yet and Duchess Sophie’s rose-pink dress proves why you should never dismiss one-shoulder designs
Duchess Sophie's one-shoulder dress was stunning at the 2012 Paralympic Ball and this design is so elegant for any special occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Move over heels, Queen Letizia’s flat sandals deliver practicality and style and her flowing midi dress and gold hoops upped the glamour
Queen Letizia's flat sandals tick all the boxes for style and functionality and we love them paired with a patterned dress and gold earrings
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's pink feather print tennis dress was so playful, and her effortless low bun is a must-copy on scorching days
Pippa Middleton went for a vibrant feather print dress for a day at Wimbledon in 2016 and her low bun is the perfect heatwave hairstyle
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s metallic slip dress and glittering silver accessories are the sophisticated mermaidcore outfit we never knew we wanted
Queen Letizia went all-out with a head-to-toe silver outfit and proved why metallics are a beautiful choice for special events this summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The personal touch on Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding tables that you'll want to take note of if you're planning a wedding
The Prince and Princess of Wales apparently made a special decision when it came to their wedding tables that fans might not know about
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlene of Monaco swaps the classic little black dress for dramatic co-ord in Paris and we won't forget this look in a hurry
Princess Charlene's black co-ord was incredibly striking as she arrived for a gala dinner in Paris and we want to try out this look ourselves
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary looks ravishing in flowing red jumpsuit and timeless blazer and it doubles as the perfect day and night look
Queen Mary's flowing red jumpsuit is a stand-out look for summer that we can't get enough of and it's the perfect special occasion outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published