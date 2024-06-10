Kate Middleton's favourite lululemon trainers are on sale so we're buying a half price pair

The Princess of Wales has been spotted in her lululemon Chargefeel trainers on various sporty occasions

Kate Middleton in Lululemon chargefeel trainers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kate Middleton's go-to lululemon trainer design has huge discounts in the gym brand's summer sale and they're the perfect pick for those in need of an all-rounder exercise shoe. 

The Princess of Wales's shoe stash has all the designer heels and gorgeous flats that any footwear lover could ever want - so it's no surprise that her collection of her best white trainers includes some incredibly stylish picks. 

Kate has been photographed during various sporty official engagements in a pair of the lululemon Chargefeel trainers, repping her crisp white pair to train with the England Rugby team and the England Wheelchair Rugby League. 

The simple yet powerful training shoes are ideal for running, cardio and agility training, making them the perfect pick if you're after a pair of fitness shoes to cover all bases - and they've been hailed as some of the best running shoes on the market by impressed shoppers. 

Kate's particular pair are the Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe, but the Chargefeel range offers various styles and designs - plenty of which are included in the lululemon sale right now. 

Shop lululemon Chargefeels

lululemon chargefeel trainers
lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Get this classic black and white design of the Chargefeel Low trainers by lululemon for 50% off in the summer sale. 

lululemon chargefeel trainers
lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

Channel Kate's style with a pair of fresh white Chargefeel 2 trainers with added grey-toned detailing. Available now for £94 instead of £128. 

lululemon chargefeel trainers
lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

Nail the Barbie-core trend in this striking pink pair of lululemon classics, ideal for adding a pop of colour to even the most neutral gym look. 

Kate Middleton lululemon trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales's exact colourway of the lululemon Chargefeel 2 trainers can be snapped up for £94 instead of £128 today - but, unsurprisingly, there's not many sizes left. But there's the option of a chic and neutral beige and white combination or even a clay-toned pair with a neon orange sole for as little as £69. 

If you're after something a little more vibrant, you're in luck. There's a neon yellow design of the original Chargefeel trainers for just £64, while a timeless black pair are the same price, saving you 50%. 

Kate Middleton in Lululemon chargefeel trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chargefeels boast a springy sole that supports with agility and running, while a smooth inner liner provides ultimate comfort and flexibility.

The website does warn that the trainers run small when it comes to sizing - but there's the added benefit of half sizes to ensure you get your perfect fit. It's also advised that you size up by half if you have particularly wide feet. 

