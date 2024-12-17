Kate Middleton's elegant leopard print dress was such an unusual look for her - and it deserves a comeback
The Princess of Wales doesn't wear a lot of animal print these days but her leopard patterned dress from 2008 was such a chic look
Catherine, Princess of Wales might not wear a lot of animal print now but her leopard print dress from 2008 was fabulous.
Over the years the Princess of Wales has definitely honed her signature style and her tailored co-ords, stunning midi dresses and tonal dressing is something that never fails to look oh-so-elegant. The future Queen loves a timeless outfit but that doesn’t mean she’s never embraced trend pieces and colours and it seems that even Kate has dabbled with wearing leopard print. Leopard print has had a resurgence in popularity this year and many of us will have something in this pattern in our winter capsule wardrobe, but it was in January 2008 that Kate stepped out in a leopard print mini dress.
The future Princess attended the spectacular show Afrika Afrika at London’s O2 Arena and went to the afterparty in this eye-catching yet elegant outfit. Unlike traditional leopard print, her dress was monochrome, giving a suitably wintry snow-leopard feel to the pattern.
Shop Leopard Print Dresses
This is the perfect leopard print dress if you want something beautiful and understated as the dark pattern makes the rosettes subtle. It falls to a midaxi length and has a flowing semi-sheer skirt and a V-neckline. Wear with knee high boots for cosiness or heels to dress it up even more.
Fabulous and feminine, this puffed sleeve midi dress has a lighter-toned leopard print design. The shirred waist gives the bodice a more fitted shape and this would be beautiful with a long black coat like Kate's and a pair of black boots.
Shop Accessories Like the Princess of Wales's
These affordable black court shoes are such an easy-to-style staple that would work with so many different outfits. They have a mid-height heel and a pointed toe and come in several other colours too.
A trench coat is an absolute classic outerwear piece and this belted black one from M&S would make a lovely gift or a treat to yourself for Christmas. The material is cotton-rich and it's fully lined and double-breasted.
If you’ve been wondering how to style leopard print, opting for black and white like Kate did helps to make this bold motif easier to wear with your neutral staples. We also find a more cool-toned tan and brown leopard print or a micro leopard print have a similar effect and balance out the statement pattern, compared to a very warm-toned amber and black combination.
The Princess of Wales’s dress was on the subtle side for leopard print which gave it a very sophisticated and elegant feel. This was echoed in the sweeping V-neckline and feminine puffed sleeves and empire silhouette. The fitted bodice of Kate’s dress flared out ever so slightly into the skirt which fell above the knee.
We rarely see the Princess of Wales wearing mini or even knee length pieces anymore as she now prefers midi skirts and dresses. In her pre-royal days, though, she was a big fan of shorter hemlines and Kate’s snow leopard print dress was still very modest thanks to the long flowing sleeves.
She elevated it even more with a long black trench coat that fell just below her dress and had a delicate abstract pattern. This was hardly visible but it brought another dimension to Her Royal Highness’s look nevertheless and the smart lapels and fitted long sleeves gave it a formal edge. Kate wore her coat open and styled her dress with sheer black tights and simple black Jimmy Choo pumps.
Court shoes like these are one of the Princess’s favourite footwear styles to this day and a pair of black heels will always be a useful item to have in your collection to complete any evening out look or Christmas party outfit. Kate also carried an LK Bennett patent bag for her night at the O2 which was roomy enough for all her essentials.
Whilst we can still imagine the Princess of Wales wearing her accessories and coat to this day, sadly, we’ve not seen her wear this leopard print dress in recent years. Several other members of the Royal Family, including Queen Camilla, do enjoy wearing animal prints and so we can’t help hoping Kate might wear a similar pattern again one day.
If, like us, you’ve been inspired by Kate’s 2008 outfit then you might be tempted to add a leopard print dress to your collection. They work seamlessly with neutral and metallic accessories, as well as with red, and are a brilliant alternative to festive tones for party season too.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
