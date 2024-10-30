Kate Middleton's high street jeans are well worth investing in if timeless high quality denim is your thing
The Princess of Wales doesn't spend hundreds on her jeans and she's a big fan of a high street favourite
Kate Middleton doesn't wear jeans that often - so when she does, we're super speedy to discover exactly where her denim is from and figure out whether we can snap a pair up for ourselves.
That's why we were oh-so intrigued when we found out that one of her favourite pairs of jeans are a high street pick and from a retailer that we love to buy investment pieces from when it comes to building our capsule wardrobes.
On various occasions, the Princess of Wales, who is no stranger to some serious luxurious labels, has leaned into the more affordable side of styling with her choice of jeans - sporting a timeless pair from & Other Stories.
Shop & Other Stories Jeans Like Kate's
On Sale
On Sale
Princess Catherine was first spotted in the & Other Stories Favourite Cut jeans back in 2021, when she was snapped being given her Covid-19 vaccination for a post on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.
Looking cool, casual and comfy in the blue wash straight leg jeans, Kate wore a simple ribbed white T-shirt with sleek capped sleeves for the moment.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Catherine wore them again when she stepped out at the Natural History Museum in London in order to visit The Urban Nature Project, going cool in coral in a blazer by Chloé and her go-to white trainers by Veja.
They're a piece that she has slotted seamlessly into the more lowkey section of her wardrobe, being worn from summer to winter - notably with her super cosy Holland Cooper Fair Isle knit when she appeared on CBeebies to mark Children’s Mental Health Week back in 2022.
A post shared by CBeebies Grown-Ups (@cbeebieshq)
A photo posted by on
While Kate's exact style of & Other Stories jeans aren't available to buy anymore, the brand offers various similar and equally as gorgeous fits and cuts that deserve a place in any denim lover's stash.
From the very alike Slim Jeans to the cool Relaxed Tapered Jeans - and plenty more designs to choose from, & Other Stories is the Princess of Wales-approved high street retailer that has your jeans needs covered, especially if you want to invest in a pair that will last you.
