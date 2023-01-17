Kate Middleton had 'priority' over Meghan Markle for British designer's dresses, reveals new report

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton had 'priority' over Meghan Markle to a British fashion designer's dresses, according to a new report.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex had both been longtime fans of Erdem Moralioglu, but it was the future Queen who was given first preference to his dresses.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex had both been longtime fans of Erdem Moralioglu, but it was the future Queen who was given first preference to his dresses.

The report comes in response to Prince Harry's Spare, which alleges that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex did not get on with each other from the beginning.

The report comes in response to Prince Harry's Spare, which alleges that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex did not get on with each other from the beginning.

In the 416-page memoir, the Duke of Sussex shares multiple passages detailing their relationship, including new details on Meghan and Kate's fallout over Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress and an 'awkward moment' over the former Suits star's lipgloss request.

Writing for the Telegraph (opens in new tab), Camilla Tominey explains how there has been a longstanding tradition in the Royal Family of 'first dibs on designers.'

This practice reportedly caused a rift between Kate and Meghan, however, shortly after the Duchess of Sussex moved to the UK to serve the Crown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both women were big fans of Erdem Moralioglu and had enjoyed wearing his feminine pieces on multiple occasions in the past. Kate was known to don the British designer's dresses while pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Meghan had been spotted in one of his creations during an appearance on the Today show in 2015.

Kate Middleton wearing Erdem Moralioglu in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George (Image credit: Getty)

However, it's now understood that the Duchess of Sussex lost the privilege of having full access to Erdem Moralioglu's line after she married Prince Harry.

"Erdem Moralioglu was one of Meghan’s absolute favorites, but even after Harry had put a ring on it, Kate, who was already a client, continued to get priority," Tominey writes.

Elsewhere in Spare, Harry claimed that Meghan and Princess Eugenie got on like 'sisters' when they first met. The 38-year-old described the successful introduction of his future wife to his cousin at Nottingham Cottage in the memoir, adding, "If meeting the rest of my family goes like this, we're home free."

At another point in the book, Harry alleged that Prince William 'knocked him' to the floor during an argument over Meghan Markle. He also describes the 'awkward moment' when Prince Andrew was mistaken for the Queen's assistant at the Royal Lodge.