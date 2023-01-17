Kate Middleton had 'priority' over Meghan Markle for British designer's dresses, reveals new report
The Princess of Wales was given first preference to one of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite designers, according to a royal expert
Kate Middleton had 'priority' over Meghan Markle to a British fashion designer's dresses, according to a new report.
Kate Middleton was given first preference over Meghan Markle to a British fashion designer dresses even after the American actress had married into the Royal Family, according to a royal expert.
The report comes in response to Prince Harry's Spare, which alleges that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex did not get on with each other from the beginning.
In the 416-page memoir, the Duke of Sussex shares multiple passages detailing their relationship, including new details on Meghan and Kate's fallout over Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress and an 'awkward moment' over the former Suits star's lipgloss request.
Writing for the Telegraph (opens in new tab), Camilla Tominey explains how there has been a longstanding tradition in the Royal Family of 'first dibs on designers.'
This practice reportedly caused a rift between Kate and Meghan, however, shortly after the Duchess of Sussex moved to the UK to serve the Crown.
Both women were big fans of Erdem Moralioglu and had enjoyed wearing his feminine pieces on multiple occasions in the past. Kate was known to don the British designer's dresses while pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Meghan had been spotted in one of his creations during an appearance on the Today show in 2015.
However, it's now understood that the Duchess of Sussex lost the privilege of having full access to Erdem Moralioglu's line after she married Prince Harry.
"Erdem Moralioglu was one of Meghan’s absolute favorites, but even after Harry had put a ring on it, Kate, who was already a client, continued to get priority," Tominey writes.
Elsewhere in Spare, Harry claimed that Meghan and Princess Eugenie got on like 'sisters' when they first met. The 38-year-old described the successful introduction of his future wife to his cousin at Nottingham Cottage in the memoir, adding, "If meeting the rest of my family goes like this, we're home free."
At another point in the book, Harry alleged that Prince William 'knocked him' to the floor during an argument over Meghan Markle. He also describes the 'awkward moment' when Prince Andrew was mistaken for the Queen's assistant at the Royal Lodge.
