Awkward moment Prince Andrew was mistaken as the Queen's assistant

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Andrew was once confused for being the Queen's assistant at the Royal Lodge, Prince Harry has claimed in his new memoir, Spare.

Prince Andrew was once mistaken as the Queen's assistant at the Royal Lodge, Prince Harry has claimed in his new memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex recalled how Meghan Markle assumed the Duke of York was royal staff after noticing him carrying Her Majesty's purse.

In other royal news, the reason Princess Beatrice can't wear some of the Queen’s jewels but her younger sister Princess Eugenie can.



Prince Andrew was once confused for being Queen Elizabeth II's assistant at the Royal Lodge, according to Prince Harry's new memoir, Spare.

In the 416-page book, the Duke of Sussex recounts the first time he brought Meghan Markle, his then-girlfriend, to meet Her Majesty. It was this visit, which reportedly occurred shortly after the A-list couple started dating in 2016, that highlighted to Harry just how little the American actress knew about the Royal Family.

"After a moment, Meg asked me something about the Queen’s assistant. I asked who she was talking about," Harry writes in Spare, which was officially released on January 10.

The duchess reportedly replied, "That man holding the purse. The man who walked her to the door. That wasn't her assistant? Who was that?"

(Image credit: Getty)

Realizing that Meghan was referring to his uncle, the Duke of York, Harry said, "That was her second son, Andrew."

The 38-year-old added, "She definitely hadn’t googled us."

(Image credit: Getty)

The hilarious confusion apparently took place at Prince Andrew's home, the Royal Lodge, which is situated on the estate of Windsor Castle. The duchess also learned an important skill en route to the Berkshire residence - how to correctly greet the Queen.

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry recalls having to explain to Meghan that she was expected to bow to his grandmother on arrival.

"We were in the car, driving, and he’s like: ‘You know how to curtsy right?’ and I just thought it was a joke," the 41-year-old admitted, before reenacting how she practiced her bow 'moments before' meeting Her Majesty.

(Image credit: Getty)

"How do you explain that to people?" Harry chimed in. "How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you would need to curtsy, especially to an American. That’s weird."

In the same docuseries, the duke admitted that Meghan's transition into the Royal Family's world was a "bit of a shock to the system for her." He even compared one of their formal gatherings to the family theatre shows, "Medieval Times, Dinner and Tournament," which stage old-fashioned activities, such as jousting and swording, for royal fans in the US.