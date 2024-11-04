Kate Middleton's iconic gym trainers are worth investing in if you're after comfort and style when you workout
The Princess of Wales has stepped out in the ultra recognisable luluemon Chargefeel trainers for various sporty engagements
Kate Middleton is known to be a big fan of the famous lululemon Chargefeel trainers - a workout shoe loved by fitness enthusiasts around the world.
Of course, we mainly see the Princess of Wales wearing a pair of gorgeous stilettos from her collection of designer heels - but she's partial to a solid pair of trusty white trainers, too.
While it's her sleek Veja Leather Esplars or her Superga Cotu Classics that are her go-to for smart casual styling with the likes of blazers and her favourite high street jeans, Kate has a pair of classic lululemon Chargefeels for when a sportier occasion is on the agenda.
Shop lululemon Trainers
The Princess of Wales sported her fresh white Chargefeels when she arrived to pay a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club back in June 2023, teaming the timeless sneakers with a pair of navy tracksuit bottoms and a blue England Rugby T-shirt.
Catherine wore the same pair again when she appeared at the Rugby League Inclusivity Day at Allam Sports Centre in October 2023 to play a game of wheelchair rugby, contrasting the bright whiteness of the trainers with another pair of blue joggers and a smart navy polo shirt.
The lululemon Chargefeel range are expertly designed for both running and training, making them ideal all-rounders for if you're after an investment pair of workout shoes for all things fitness.
With a springy insole that makes for comfy and supportive running and agile training, the simplistic yet sleek design offers both practicality and style.
They offer a smooth inner lining that provides a 'second-skin-level' of comfort, a flexible outer sole and a range of cool colour ways to match your gym aesthetic, whether you want basic monochrome or a little more vibrancy.
If you're considering snapping a pair up, lululemon state that the Chargefeels run small - adding that those with wider feet should go up by half a size.
