Remember Kate Middleton's cable knit cricket jumper? We're shopping one for spring

They're timeless and the loved by the Princess of Wales - a cable knit cricket jumper is on our spring wish list

takes part in the Lawn Tennis Association&#039;s (LTA) Youth programme, at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre on May 27, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Plenty of royal fashion fans are sure to remember Kate Middleton's timeless cricket jumper moment - and it's inspiring us to shop them for the spring weather to come.

The Princess of Wales had countless incredible fashion moments in 2021 - from incredible Wimbledon outfits to show-stopping red carpet gowns. But one look that caught our eye during a recent scroll through the royal fashion archives was her classic cable knit Ralph Lauren cricket jumper and white trainers combination.

Princess Catherine, who was known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time, stepped out in Edinburgh for a day with the Lawn Tennis Association in May of that year, expertly blending elegance and sportiness with her outfit of choice.

Kate Middleton takes part in the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Youth programme, at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre on May 27, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Cricket Jumpers For Spring

Polo Ralph Lauren Cricket SweaterOn sale
Polo Ralph Lauren Cricket Sweater

The Princess of Wales's cricket sweater was a Ralph Lauren beauty - and this one is too. Even better, it's on sale right now.

Zara Cable-Knit Sweater
Zara Cable-Knit Sweater

We love this Zara cable knit piece with unique asymmetrical stripe detailing on the v-neck collar, cuffs and hem.

Monsoon Textured V-Neck Jumper With Wool
Monsoon Textured V-Neck Jumper With Wool

Cosy, classic and high quality, this wool blend knit by Monsoon offers a flattering longline fit and navy block details on the sleeves.

Joules Dibbly Pink Cable Knit Cricket Jumper
Joules Dibbly Pink Cable Knit Cricket Jumper

Cricket sweaters don't have to be fresh white or clean cream - this baby pink take on a classic is utterly adorable.

Hope & Henry Women's Organic V-Neck Cricket Sweater
Hope & Henry Women's Organic V-Neck Cricket Sweater

Prefer your jumpers with a slightly more cropped cut? This white and blue boxy fit cricket jumper is perfect.

V-Neck Jumper
H&M V-Neck Jumper

A luxe-looking navy piece with crisp white detailing - and a bargain price at H&M, too. This one would look incredible with a pair of old school blue jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking effortlessly chic yet relaxed in a pair of black cigarette trousers with turned-up hems, Kate expertly dressed for a day on the tennis courts in the unpredictable British spring weather, opting for a creamy cable knit piece with a gorgeous v-neck fit.

The Ralph Lauren cricket sweater featured navy and red striped trims for a pop of elegant colour, while the boxy fit blended perfectly with the sleek silhouette of her trousers.

Cable knit cricket sweaters are a timeless spring wardrobe staple that offer an air of quiet luxury - and endless versatility. While Kate's exact Ralph Lauren design is no longer available, the label sells various similar cricket sweaters in differing colours - and some are on sale right now.

There's also plenty of high street offerings to chose from if you're keen to incorporate a cricket jumper into your springtime layering - with Zara, M&S, H&M and lots of others stocking them ahead of the warmer weather.

Always one to get stuck into activities during engagements, Catherine made sure to wear practical footwear for when she had a racket in hand. She chose one of her favourite pairs of white trainers - the Superga Cotu Classics. They're a pair we've seen her wear over and over again and many of the woman&home team have invested in them, too.

