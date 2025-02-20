Remember Kate Middleton's cable knit cricket jumper? We're shopping one for spring

Plenty of royal fashion fans are sure to remember Kate Middleton's timeless cricket jumper moment - and it's inspiring us to shop them for the spring weather to come.

The Princess of Wales had countless incredible fashion moments in 2021 - from incredible Wimbledon outfits to show-stopping red carpet gowns. But one look that caught our eye during a recent scroll through the royal fashion archives was her classic cable knit Ralph Lauren cricket jumper and white trainers combination.

Princess Catherine, who was known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time, stepped out in Edinburgh for a day with the Lawn Tennis Association in May of that year, expertly blending elegance and sportiness with her outfit of choice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Cricket Jumpers For Spring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking effortlessly chic yet relaxed in a pair of black cigarette trousers with turned-up hems, Kate expertly dressed for a day on the tennis courts in the unpredictable British spring weather, opting for a creamy cable knit piece with a gorgeous v-neck fit.

The Ralph Lauren cricket sweater featured navy and red striped trims for a pop of elegant colour, while the boxy fit blended perfectly with the sleek silhouette of her trousers.

Cable knit cricket sweaters are a timeless spring wardrobe staple that offer an air of quiet luxury - and endless versatility. While Kate's exact Ralph Lauren design is no longer available, the label sells various similar cricket sweaters in differing colours - and some are on sale right now.

There's also plenty of high street offerings to chose from if you're keen to incorporate a cricket jumper into your springtime layering - with Zara, M&S, H&M and lots of others stocking them ahead of the warmer weather.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Always one to get stuck into activities during engagements, Catherine made sure to wear practical footwear for when she had a racket in hand. She chose one of her favourite pairs of white trainers - the Superga Cotu Classics. They're a pair we've seen her wear over and over again and many of the woman&home team have invested in them, too.