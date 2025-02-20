Remember Kate Middleton's cable knit cricket jumper? We're shopping one for spring
They're timeless and the loved by the Princess of Wales - a cable knit cricket jumper is on our spring wish list
Plenty of royal fashion fans are sure to remember Kate Middleton's timeless cricket jumper moment - and it's inspiring us to shop them for the spring weather to come.
The Princess of Wales had countless incredible fashion moments in 2021 - from incredible Wimbledon outfits to show-stopping red carpet gowns. But one look that caught our eye during a recent scroll through the royal fashion archives was her classic cable knit Ralph Lauren cricket jumper and white trainers combination.
Princess Catherine, who was known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time, stepped out in Edinburgh for a day with the Lawn Tennis Association in May of that year, expertly blending elegance and sportiness with her outfit of choice.
Shop Cricket Jumpers For Spring
On sale
The Princess of Wales's cricket sweater was a Ralph Lauren beauty - and this one is too. Even better, it's on sale right now.
We love this Zara cable knit piece with unique asymmetrical stripe detailing on the v-neck collar, cuffs and hem.
Cosy, classic and high quality, this wool blend knit by Monsoon offers a flattering longline fit and navy block details on the sleeves.
Cricket sweaters don't have to be fresh white or clean cream - this baby pink take on a classic is utterly adorable.
Prefer your jumpers with a slightly more cropped cut? This white and blue boxy fit cricket jumper is perfect.
Looking effortlessly chic yet relaxed in a pair of black cigarette trousers with turned-up hems, Kate expertly dressed for a day on the tennis courts in the unpredictable British spring weather, opting for a creamy cable knit piece with a gorgeous v-neck fit.
The Ralph Lauren cricket sweater featured navy and red striped trims for a pop of elegant colour, while the boxy fit blended perfectly with the sleek silhouette of her trousers.
Cable knit cricket sweaters are a timeless spring wardrobe staple that offer an air of quiet luxury - and endless versatility. While Kate's exact Ralph Lauren design is no longer available, the label sells various similar cricket sweaters in differing colours - and some are on sale right now.
There's also plenty of high street offerings to chose from if you're keen to incorporate a cricket jumper into your springtime layering - with Zara, M&S, H&M and lots of others stocking them ahead of the warmer weather.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Always one to get stuck into activities during engagements, Catherine made sure to wear practical footwear for when she had a racket in hand. She chose one of her favourite pairs of white trainers - the Superga Cotu Classics. They're a pair we've seen her wear over and over again and many of the woman&home team have invested in them, too.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Renée Zellweger just styled a sheer lace skirt in a surprisingly casual way – and it’s perfect for spring
The Bridget Jones star gave a masterclass in blending glam and casual
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Norovirus cases have reached 'highest level ever' in England - Dr Amir Khan reveals how to avoid the bug
Maintaining good hygiene is key to warding off the virus, the doctor says
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Ahead of the game as always, Duchess Sophie’s tan suede jacket has become the season’s must-have style
The suede jacket trend is huge right now and the Duchess of Edinburgh already has a stunning belted one in her collection
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Think coat season is almost over? Think again! Zara Tindall’s LK Bennett coat is perfect for fresh spring days - and on sale
Zara Tindall knows a stylish coat when she sees one and her checked one from a few weeks ago is still giving us plenty of inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Blue jeans, white shirt - Meghan Markle just wore the outfit formula she's loved since before she met Harry
A white shirt and blue jeans combination has long been Meghan's failsafe for relaxed styling
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Two trenches, 10 years apart - Kate Middleton's go-to spring coat style is still a timeless essential
The Princess of Wales's love for trench coats hasn't faded over the years and she's proved how much of a spring staple they are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's sophisticated tie-belt blazer brings touch of feminine elegance to her simple earth-toned outfit
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked stunning during her visit to RAF Wittering this week
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Given up your skinny jeans? Carole Middleton's timeless style will convince you to revive them
Carole Middleton's signature looks are always so classic and her way of wearing skinny jeans is something worth taking note of
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William mark Valentine's Day with candid romantic picture - and the caption says it all
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new picture to celebrate Valentine's Day and it's pure romance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton won't be at the BAFTAs - but we're still dreaming of last year's sensational gown
The Princess of Wales won't be attending the BAFTAs this year and we can't stop thinking about her striking previous outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published