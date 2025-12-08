Kate Middleton's Christmas tree rule makes sense for so many reasons

The royals always go for it with the festive decorations and at the State Banquet held in honour of the President of Germany on 3rd December we got a glimpse at the gorgeous Christmas tree on display at Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a picture of themselves standing in front of a more understated tree.

This probably isn’t their family Christmas tree at Forest Lodge, since we know how much they value their privacy. However, whilst we might not get to see their Christmas tree theme for 2025, Kate has a rule for Waleses’ trees which makes a lot of sense.

In 2019 she visited Peterley Manor Farm and helped children to pick out a Christmas tree. Afterwards, farm owner Roger Brill told the media, "She said they now have a Nordmann Fir which doesn’t drop needles".

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Shop Royal-Inspired Decorations

KI Store Gold Shatterproof Christmas Tree Ornaments £13.99/$18.66 at Amazon Affordable and available in different colours, this pack of 30 ornaments is a simple way to add a traditional touch to your Christmas tree's colour scheme. There are several different finishes for some variety and they're shatterproof. SHareconn Shatterproof Christmas Tree Baubles £16.99/$22.66 at Amazon You get 12 red and gold baubles in this set and they all come ready to hang on the boughs of your Christmas tree - or just around your home. They're shatterproof for practicality and are 80mm. You get shiny, matte and glitter finishes to mix things up. The White Company Regular Cluster Lights £95 at The White Company These pretty fairy lights are made with a green flex that can bend easily and subtly around the branches of your Christmas tree. The bulbs sit closely together to create a richly lit, tinsel-like effect and the lights have multiple settings and a handy timer. Gisela Graham White Gold Colour Star Tree Topper £8.49/$11.32 (was £9.99) at Amazon The Christmas tree Prince William and Catherine are standing in front of in their pre-State Banquet picture is topped with a glimmering star. This affordable one is a cool gold, which would work with both gold and silver decorations, and has a lovely level of sparkle to it. Aurora Christmas Arthur Cameron Ornaments £11.95/$15.94 at Amazon This set of lantern ornaments would make a beautiful addition to a Christmas tree and each piece is made from hand-blown glass. The blend of the clear glass and gold makes these feel very understated and the crackle glaze gives the baubles a frosted look. Ollny Warm White Christmas Tree Lights £24.99/$33.33 (was £32.99/$44) at Amazon These warm white Christmas tree lights are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They have eight light modes and come with a controller so you can adjust to suit you. If you want something brighter, they also come in cool white and multi-coloured versions.

He also revealed that they’d chatted about how long he’d been farming there and that "she was asking [him] about different types of Christmas trees". Clearly, the Princess of Wales has done her homework when it comes to real trees and her choice is incredibly popular.

"The Nordmann Fir is one of the most popular and best-selling Christmas tree varieties," Amy Stubbs, project and development manager at British Garden Centres, previously told woman&home. "It has a symmetrical shape, well-spaced branches, soft, glossy, dark green foliage and excellent needle retention, making it an ideal choice for families with children and pets."

As we know, the Prince and Princess of Wales have an adorable black cocker spaniel, Orla, and not having needles dropping and being a potentially tempting treat in her eyes is a big positive for Nordmann Firs.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Given how busy they are with their royal duties and family life, the last thing they’ll want to be doing is constantly hoovering or sweeping up needles too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is why many people go for artificial Christmas trees instead, though Kate’s tree of choice also has another benefit - the scent. Like Christmas candles, the smell of a Christmas tree is so seasonal and a Nordmann Fir has a light pine fragrance.

It’s less strong than other types of tree, but the dual benefit of scent and needle retention makes Nordmann Fir a sensible pick for the Prince and Princess of Wales. They’re also very bushy and so don’t require huge amounts of decorations.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

In the first of a series of snaps shared on Instagram promoting her Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 we saw the future Queen beaming as she decorated a tree. She went for warm-toned fairy lights that added a golden glow, as well as shimmering gold and red baubles.

This was a very classic colour palette for a Christmas tree which perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised about given how traditional the Royal Family’s tastes often are. She and Prince William might possibly have more than one tree nowadays, and this is something Kate’s mum Carole has had in the past.

She’s had two trees, one for the children to decorate and one which she does herself. Carole also likes to have a "memory tree" covered with sentimental ornaments.