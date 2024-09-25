Kate Middleton’s burgundy trench dress is the perfect day-to-night outfit that has us excited to embrace the colour of the season

Kate Middleton’s burgundy trench dress is the perfect day-to-night outfit that proves how wearable the colour of the season really is.

Burgundy is *the* colour of autumn 2024, but the Princess of Wales was ahead of the styling curve and her burgundy trench dress from last year is an outfit that showed how striking it is when you embrace this bold shade. A deep, rich red colour is perfect for pairing with neutral tones and makes a statement in a very sophisticated way. We’re eyeing up a few pieces to add to our autumn capsule wardrobe and Kate’s burgundy trench dress is giving us a lot of inspiration for the months ahead. She wore this beauty from Karen Millen when she and Prince William visited Birmingham and although it was April, this outfit had an autumnal feel.

The Princess of Wales’s dress had a pleated midi skirt and a fitted bodice with long lapels and a flap detail. This was reminiscent of a trench coat and this smart, tailored feel was a lovely contrast with the feminine, flowing skirt. The long sleeves were simple and there was a tie belt that accentuated the senior royal’s waist.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Burgundy Dresses

Karen Millen Tailored Midi Dress Was £159, Now £80 at Karen Millen This dress is selling out fast with only a few sizes left available and we can certainly see why this has proved so popular already this season. The beautiful red colour is perfect for autumn and the tailored shirt dress design and midi length make this so elegant. Connected Apparel Faux Wrap Dress £70.78 at Nordstrom This fabulous dark red dress gives you the stunning look of a wrap dress without worrying about securing it, as it has a faux wrap design. The waist belt is removable to give you more styling options and the puffed sleeves are so feminine. Nobody's Child Burgundy Cord Dress £85 at Nobody's Child This corduroy dress comes in other hues but burgundy is one of the colours of the moment. The material adds a touch of texture to any outfit and the puffed sleeves and delicate buttons down the front are so pretty. There are even pockets, making this a very handy piece to have in your wardrobe.

Shop Burgundy Accessories For Autumn

Dolce Vita Kanika Pointed Toe Heels £107.36 at Nordstrom Whether you want to wear burgundy heels with a burgundy dress for a matching look, or to add a pop of colour to a neutral evening outfit, these are perfect. They're very simple, with the pointed toe and slip-on mule design, and the crinkle patent finish is a lovely touch. M&S Leather Block Heel Boots £75 at M&S Crafted from soft leather, these boots have a very simple design that means the rich red colour can really be the star of the show. The block heel gives added height without being a delicate stiletto and have an almond toe and high cut to them. Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Bag £110 at John Lewis Princess Anne is a huge fan of Longchamp Le Pliage bags and they also come in burgundy! This one is the medium size top handle bag and has two interior patch pockets. The combination of the tan straps and red canvas is beautiful and you can easily fit all your essentials inside.

This dress would’ve been sensational no matter the colour, but it was Kate’s choice of a deep burgundy shade that took this to the next level. If you’re already weighing up Christmas party outfit ideas then it’s well worth considering a burgundy dress. The colour draws the eye without being overly statement and burgundy works so well with neutral shades like black, white and camel, as well as with metallics.

To dress it up you could easily style a burgundy dress like Kate’s with burgundy, black or metallic heels or flats and a leather jacket or tailored blazer. If you’d prefer things a little more casual for the daytime, simply pair a burgundy dress with your favourite flat ankle boots or knee high boots and add a cosy coat and oversized scarf. The colour will do all the talking and burgundy works no matter the time of day or the occasion.

(Image credit: =Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

In 2023, the future Queen decided to go all-out and wore a pair of pointed toe court shoe heels by Gianvito Rossi in burgundy suede. The material brought textural contrast to Kate’s outfit and the shoes upheld the slightly smarter, elegant feel she was going for with their very simple design.

The Princess of Wales clearly didn’t need any other layers on this spring day, but a burgundy wool coat could easily be layered over the top of a dress like this too. Her Royal Highness was comfortable and stylish throughout her time in Birmingham, where she visited The Rectory and met local business owners and leaders and helped out in the kitchen at The Indian Streatery.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

If you love the tone of Kate’s burgundy trench dress but aren’t sure about wearing a full-on dark red outfit, then accessories are an easy way to test if this hue works for you. There are so many burgundy bags and shoes available right now and they can easily be added to your favourite everyday outfits or eveningwear looks to give a pop of colour.

The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of wearing red in general and deep purply-reds are one of her go-to shades. She wore a long burgundy coat dress from Eponine London to her Together at Christmas carol concert in 2022 and the colour was wonderful for this special occasion.