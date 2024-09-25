Kate Middleton’s burgundy trench dress is the perfect day-to-night outfit that has us excited to embrace the colour of the season
The Princess of Wales's burgundy dress from 2023 was an outfit that's right on trend today and it proves how wearable this shade is
Kate Middleton’s burgundy trench dress is the perfect day-to-night outfit that proves how wearable the colour of the season really is.
Burgundy is *the* colour of autumn 2024, but the Princess of Wales was ahead of the styling curve and her burgundy trench dress from last year is an outfit that showed how striking it is when you embrace this bold shade. A deep, rich red colour is perfect for pairing with neutral tones and makes a statement in a very sophisticated way. We’re eyeing up a few pieces to add to our autumn capsule wardrobe and Kate’s burgundy trench dress is giving us a lot of inspiration for the months ahead. She wore this beauty from Karen Millen when she and Prince William visited Birmingham and although it was April, this outfit had an autumnal feel.
The Princess of Wales’s dress had a pleated midi skirt and a fitted bodice with long lapels and a flap detail. This was reminiscent of a trench coat and this smart, tailored feel was a lovely contrast with the feminine, flowing skirt. The long sleeves were simple and there was a tie belt that accentuated the senior royal’s waist.
This dress would’ve been sensational no matter the colour, but it was Kate’s choice of a deep burgundy shade that took this to the next level. If you’re already weighing up Christmas party outfit ideas then it’s well worth considering a burgundy dress. The colour draws the eye without being overly statement and burgundy works so well with neutral shades like black, white and camel, as well as with metallics.
To dress it up you could easily style a burgundy dress like Kate’s with burgundy, black or metallic heels or flats and a leather jacket or tailored blazer. If you’d prefer things a little more casual for the daytime, simply pair a burgundy dress with your favourite flat ankle boots or knee high boots and add a cosy coat and oversized scarf. The colour will do all the talking and burgundy works no matter the time of day or the occasion.
In 2023, the future Queen decided to go all-out and wore a pair of pointed toe court shoe heels by Gianvito Rossi in burgundy suede. The material brought textural contrast to Kate’s outfit and the shoes upheld the slightly smarter, elegant feel she was going for with their very simple design.
The Princess of Wales clearly didn’t need any other layers on this spring day, but a burgundy wool coat could easily be layered over the top of a dress like this too. Her Royal Highness was comfortable and stylish throughout her time in Birmingham, where she visited The Rectory and met local business owners and leaders and helped out in the kitchen at The Indian Streatery.
If you love the tone of Kate’s burgundy trench dress but aren’t sure about wearing a full-on dark red outfit, then accessories are an easy way to test if this hue works for you. There are so many burgundy bags and shoes available right now and they can easily be added to your favourite everyday outfits or eveningwear looks to give a pop of colour.
The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of wearing red in general and deep purply-reds are one of her go-to shades. She wore a long burgundy coat dress from Eponine London to her Together at Christmas carol concert in 2022 and the colour was wonderful for this special occasion.
