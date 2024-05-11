Kate Middleton was so ahead of the curve with her on-trend summer boat shoes - and her favourites are on sale

Kate Middleton has long been a fan of a pair of comfy and casual boat shoes paired with summer outfits - and they're set to be big this year.

Since marrying into the Royal Family back in 2011, Kate Middleton has become known not only for her incredible work, but also her elegant and chic wardrobe. From her timeless trench coat to her gorgeous old Hollywood sunhat, so many of her looks have inspired us to try out her style and recreate her best looks.

Even as she takes time away from royal duties to rest and recuperate, her throwback looks are still proving her to be our ultimate style icon. Take her stylish boat shoes that she first wore back in 2011 for just one example - as they're set to be one of the biggest spring/summer 2024 fashion trends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catherine has always had a thing for practical and sensible shoes - although she loves a pair of gorgeous heels,too. We love her collection of white trainers that bring a casual feel to many of her power-suit looks but now that boat shoes are back in style, there's a different style of Kate's flats that we want to get our hands on.

Kate has been spotted numerous times in a pair of the Bala boat shoes by Sebago. She wore them plenty in 2011, stepping out in the shoes during both her tours of Canada and North America, and more recently was seen in the style for the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth in 2015.

She definitely leans towards the style for her sportier engagements, with the boat shoe style offering support and sturdy footing thanks to the all-terrain soles and leather makeup.

Kate's Sebago shoes usually retail for £110, but are currently on sale and can be snapped up for half the price at just £55! But, as the shoes are ever-popular, if you can't get your hands on your size, there are a range of retailers who have recreated the style now boat shoes are back on trend.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Boat Shoes and More

Kate's shoes! Sebago Women's Nina Suede Bala Moccasin Visit Site RRP: £110 £55 | Kate Middleton's Sebago boat shoes are made to last. Hand sewn and made using a mix of full grain leather and soft suede, they're just as comfortable as they are chic. Plus, with anti-slip rubber soles and a minimal heel, you'll have a stable grip in all weather conditions. M&S Leather Lace Up Flat Boat Shoes Visit Site RRP: £95 | Designed to bring an extra level of flair to any casual outfit, these comfy lace-up boat shoes are timeless and versatile. With a practical flat heel and textured leather material, they're all-weather, as well as all-outfit, friendly. Mango Arch Fit Uplift Shoreline Canvas Boat Shoes Visit Site RRP: £74 | The perfect, casual canvas shoe, these boat shoes have all the comfort of any Sketchers design. With a podiatrist-certified arch, you can enjoy the summer days in comfort while still looking effortlessly chic. Plus they're machine-washable!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It just goes to prove how ahead of trends Kate can be. Over a decade after she first stepped out in boat shoes, the style is back on the catwalk with designers like Miu Miu, Prada and Dior all releasing their own versions of the style.

High-street brands like M&S and ASOS have also jumped in to create more affordable versions of the style, just as M&S did with their new 'must-have' mules that look just like Hermes' iconic Oran sandals.