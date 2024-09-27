Kate Middleton’s blackberry jumper dress and snug tights are the perfect combination for brisk autumn walks and evenings by the fire
The Princess of Wales's deep purple jumper dress and black tights from a visit in 2017 is still one of our favourite autumn looks from her
The Princess of Wales’s blackberry jumper dress and tights are the perfect combination for brisk autumn walks and evenings by the fire.
When the skies are grey and the leaves are falling we often find ourselves reaching for the same cosy combination of our best wool jumpers, jeans or trousers and practical boots. However, sometimes we want to feel a little bit more elevated with our autumn style and there’s no better item to wear on these days than a jumper dress. A jumper dress gives you the cosiness of a jumper with the elegance of a dress and they’re a staple in many people’s autumn capsule wardrobe. The Princess of Wales is also a big fan and we’ve seen her wear plenty of them over the years, though her blackberry-toned one from 2017 has to be one of our favourites.
She attended the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum that November in her role as Patron of the national children’s mental health charity, Place2Be. For this important engagement, she opted for a warm and striking mini dress by GOAT, which had four statement gold buttons running along one shoulder and a crew neckline.
Shop Berry-Toned Jumper Dresses
Currently reduced by 20% in the sale, this is a jumper dress we're eyeing up for autumn. It finishes just above the knee and has fabulous long, fluted sleeves with pretty stud details running up them. The silhouette is a swing style and with tights and boots this dress makes a failsafe day or evening look.
Make a statement and stay cosy at the same time with this midi length jumper dress. We love the tie waist detail and the roll neck and the subtle splits in the skirt add a touch of fun. What really sets this apart is the spectacular deep purple colour and this dress could be styled with everything from neutral to metallic accessories.
This gorgeous knitted dress is an affordable way to emulate the Princess of Wales's outfit from 2012. The berry tone is stunning and the midi length is very elegant. It has a waist belt and buttons running up the sleeves for a touch of detail and this would look amazing with black tights and knee high boots.
Shop Black Tights
A pack of black tights is an autumn/winter essential and these come with three, 60 Denier pairs in a pack. They have Body Sensor™ technology which helps keep you cool in warm weather and warm when it gets cold. The waistband is comfy and reinforced toes are a practical touch.
Sometimes we might not always feel like wearing plain black tights and on those occasions, these delicate polka dot tights are perfect. They add a touch of fun to an outfit whilst still being very neutral and easy-to-wear.
We don’t often see the Princess of Wales wearing mini dresses nowadays but this one was so stunning, with its slightly boxy sleeves. At the time Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis and this dress had a more relaxed fit that was likely incredibly comfortable too. The silhouette was relatively simple and this meant that the fabulous berry shade really got a chance to shine.
It couldn’t have been more perfect for a blustery November day and whilst this red-purple blend was undeniably bold, it wasn’t overwhelmingly vibrant for such an important engagement. Like other deep tones like burgundy, forest green and navy, the blackberry colour of Kate’s jumper dress would look beautiful with metallics during the festive season and can also be styled easily with neutrals like black, brown and cream.
If you’re not quite sure how berry pieces would work in your autumn wardrobe then accessories are an easy way to try it out, whilst knitwear or a knitted dress have a soft texture that also helps to balance the statement shade. On this occasion in 2017, the future Queen styled her dress simply with opaque black tights and a pair of black suede block heeled shoes. However, she could easily have swapped out the heels for flat ankle or knee high boots for a more low-key outing like a casual walk or meal with friends.
Plain tights might not be the most glamorous clothing item around but they are very practical when the weather gets colder and we want to still wear some lovely dresses and skirts whilst staying toasty warm. To add a playful touch to a look you could swap out opaque tights for a polka dot pair or other patterned styles, but Kate went for timelessness with her choice.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The tights blended in with her court shoes and created a leg-elongating effect. The subtle contrast between the berry jumper dress and black tights and shoes was also very chic and Kate finished off her outfit with a classic black Mulberry clutch bag. Back then her hair was slightly shorter and she wore it in bouncy curls left loose around her shoulders.
This outfit was cosy yet stylish for the forum, where Kate delivered a passionate speech in which she reflected that everyone was there that day because they shared “the belief that every child deserves the chance to fulfil their potential”.
“When I came to this conference two years ago, I left with a real sense of energy and passion about what we could all achieve together. And I'm looking forward to learning even more today,” she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I'm bookmarking Katie Holmes' cozy fall outfit - her quilted jacket and canvas tote bag are an unbeatable combination
Can you believe her monogrammed bag costs just under $35?
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kerry Washington's icy grey eyeshadow is refreshingly simple - and so perfect for autumn
Forget complicated smokey eyes, Kerry Washington's one-shade look is supremely wearable and chic...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Duchess Sophie's head-to-toe tweed power suit proves it's easier than you think to be both polished and cosy this season
The Duchess of Edinburgh's power suit was the perfect blend of warmth and style for autumnal engagements and we're copying this look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s plum leather jacket and knee high boots are the chic combination we’ll be wearing for chilly walks this fall
Pippa Middleton showed how versatile jewel tones can be when she stepped out in a plum-toned leather jacket back in 2012
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's emerald green trousers, chocolate blazer and tiger print handbag expertly demonstrate how to wear colour in a sophisticated way
Let Sophie's look inspire you to add more hues to your autumn capsule wardrobe
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Kate Middleton has an adorable source of support to 'take her mind off things' during tough times
The Princess of Wales's brother has spoken about a very special source of support she is likely leaning on right now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s burgundy trench dress is the perfect day-to-night outfit that has us excited to embrace the colour of the season
The Princess of Wales's burgundy dress in 2023 was an outfit that's right on trend today and it proves how wearable this shade is
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's khaki leopard print dress styled with knee high boots was a striking look that deserves another moment to shine
The Princess of Wales showed that leopard print and autumnal tones go hand-in-hand and we want her midi dress to make a 2024 comeback
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's bobble hat and matching waterproof coat created one of her cosiest looks ever
Kate's cosy staples are inspiring us as the weather gets chilly
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Bring on cosy days, Kate Middleton's knee high boots and olive green coat have got us reaching for these autumn style staples
The Princess of Wales's signature autumn style hasn't changed much over the years and her knee high boots and green coat are still so chic
By Emma Shacklock Published