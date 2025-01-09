Kate Middleton’s 43rd birthday marked with heartfelt message from Prince William alongside new black-and-white photo

The Princess of Wales turned 43 on 9th January and her big day was marked by Prince William with a never-before-seen photo and a personal message honouring her “strength”.

Every year we look forward to the release of a new royal picture, often taken by the Princess of Wales, paying tribute to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s birthdays, but it’s been a few years since one was shared for her. In the past Kensington Palace has often thanked fans for their birthday wishes to Kate and posted a photo, but this year Prince William shared a special message to his wife of 13 years as he marked her 43rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram the future King shared a black-and-white picture of the Princess of Wales looking happy in what might be considered one of her signature looks - skinny jeans, a crisp shirt and a tailored blazer. A checked scarf was draped around her neck and Kate tucked her hands casually into her jeans pockets.

This picture struck the perfect balance between formality and showing personality as whilst it was an official snap and not a candid one taken at home at Adelaide cottage, it had a relaxed feel to it with her outfit and pose. In recent years we’ve seen Kate and Prince William opt for black and white pictures more often - including for Prince George’s 11th birthday snap and their family Christmas card photo in 2023.

It seems to be their new preference and Kate’s 43rd birthday photo seemed all the more personal and like a family snap you might display at home because of the gradient. Making this post even more special was Prince William’s message which is something we haven’t seen before.

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W," the Prince of Wales declared in the caption.

In the past birthday captions have tended to be quite simple and stuck to celebratory wishes, but this gave a beautiful insight into their relationship and mirrored the personal nature of the photo. Prince William’s nod to Kate’s "strength" after being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment in 2023 is so moving.

Whilst for fans around the world she is a public figure and future Queen, Prince William’s birthday message for his wife was very much about Kate as a person - and one who means the world to her family. In her own message in September confirming she had completed her cancer treatment, Kate reflected upon how her outlook had subtly shifted and how, more than ever, her loved ones were at the forefront of her mind and choices.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Kate said, alongside the sweet video taken by Will Warr.

It’s clear from Kate’s 43rd birthday photo and message how much this continues to resonate for them all. The Princess of Wales will likely be spending as much time with her nearest and dearest as she can on her big day.