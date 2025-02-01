James Middleton shares unseen photo of his 'hero' Carole Middleton as she celebrates her 70th birthday

It wasn't only Carole Middleton who got treated on her 70th birthday, Royal fans did too as her son James Middleton shared a never-before-seen photo of her in celebration of the milestone.

There's no better time than a birthday to show off the love you have for your relatives, whether you do it by searching out the perfect gifts or by simply reminding them how much they mean to you with hugs and a sweet handwritten message in their card.

While were sure Carole Middleton got both on her 70th birthday when she celebrated it on 31st January, it was James Middleton's personal message to her, his 'darling mother,' that we got see on Instagram - and the photo he posted of her has Royal fans all saying the same thing.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of Wales's brother shared his heartwarming tribute to Carole, writing, "Happy 70th Birthday to my darling Mother. My Hero."

Alongside the sweet words, he posted a rare childhood photograph that showed Carole holding him up as a baby with the sandy dunes of a beach in the background. Carole was sporting a stunning pixie cut, with the cropped hairstyle blowing in the breeze as she held baby James, who was dressed in a cotton white outfit, in her arms.

Royal fans flooded the comments section to wish Carole a happy birthday, with thousands of people sharing their love and admiration for her.

But as well as sharing in their celebrations, Royal fans also quickly pointed out baby James's resemblance to another Royal family member; his sister Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis.

"What a stunning resemblance to little Louis," one fan wrote. While another added, "Baby James looks so much like Louis!" And a third said, "First look I was thought that was Prince Louis."

To celebrate the big day, society magazine Tatler speculate that the entire Middleton family met up at Pippa Middleton's home of Bucklebury Farm in the Pang Valley in West Berkshire. That's because Pippa and her husband James Matthews recently converted their barn into a stunning party space complete with rustic wooden beams and a traditional log burner, making it the perfect space for a family gathering - but whatever she did, we're sure Carole enjoyed a lovely day and are wishing her a very happy birthday.