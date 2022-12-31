Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William’s ‘relaxed’ New Year's Eve plans

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The royal family's New Year's Eve celebrations will differ after the Queen's passing, with Kate Middleton and Prince William opting for something a little more relaxed.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be spending New Year’s Eve with the Middletons this year.

It’s thought King Charles will attend a New Year's Eve service at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham as he rings in 2023 from Norfolk.

Following a sad year for the royals, they have been enjoying some time together over the festive period.

And after spending Christmas in Sandringham, now Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to ring in the New Year with the Middletons in Berkshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have previously spent Christmas with Kate's family, but this year they have decided to head there to celebrate the start of 2023 instead.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live in a £4.7million home in the village of Bucklebury which is less than an hour's drive from the Cambridges' house of Adelaide Cottage.

(Image credit: Getty)



Bucklebury Manor is a seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property with 18-acres of land and it’s where Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews held their wedding reception in May 2017.

The beautiful property is said to hold "lively" parties on New Year's Eve and it will be bigger than ever now that the couple have six grandchildren.

In 2013, a royal source revealed that the Prince and Princess like to split the holiday between their respective families.

They told The Express, “William and Kate are just like any normal couple and want to spend time with both families.

(Image credit: Getty)



“It’s a situation that millions can identify with and obviously you can’t be in two places at once. So this year they are reversing it and seeing in 2014 with Catherine’s family. They have been amazingly supportive in the past couple of years and of course, they are doting grandparents to George."

The insider added, "William likes being in Sandringham but he also loves the informality of staying with Kate’s parents and just chilling out in a normal family environment."

"The Middletons are always great hosts and like guests to enjoy themselves.”

This marks the first New Year celebrations without the late Queen after she passed away in September this year.

King Charles delivered his first annual festive broadcast and he is also expected to attend a New Year's Eve service in Sandringham.

The King will also attend a New Year's Day Service early the next morning with friends and family.