Adorable moment Prince George's cousin Mia Tindall tries to distract him during royal duties

Mia Tindall tried to playfully distract her cousin Prince George during the Christmas Day walk in Sandringham this year.

Prince George and his cousin Mia Tindall shared a funny moment while they were out fulfilling royal duties this Christmas.

Mia tried to playfully poke her cousin while he was chatting to royal fans outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

This royal news comes as it was reported Mia’s mum Zara Tindall could take part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Mia Tindall and Prince George revealed their sweet bond this Christmas when Mia tried to distract her cousin.

In an adorable clip shared on YouTube by a royal fan, the whole royal family can be seen greeting the crowds as they make their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.

During one moment (3.42) the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall is spotted trying to get nine-year-old Prince George’s attention during their walkabout after the service.

Mia, eight, tapped George on the back as she passed by him, but her cousin didn’t react at all.

One person commented, “Lol was that one of Zara and Mike’s girls who cheekily poked George in the back?”

“Mischievous poke. Prince George wasn’t having it,” said someone else, while a third added, “Gotta love her!!! She got Prince George's attention but he played it cool by waiting to see if it was his cousin who poked him.”

(Image credit: Getty)



Mia attended the service with her parents and her younger sister Lena, while their little brother, who was born in March 2021, stayed at home.

It was Prince Louis's first Christmas Day Service, with the four-year-old sharing a sweet moment with his sister during the event.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Louis could be seen running towards William, Charlotte, and George.

(Image credit: Getty)



He shouts: “Charlotte,” before passing her a bouquet of flowers. In the background people can be heard saying “aww”, while William patted the four-year-old on his head and placed his hand on his back.

This was the first time the royal family did the Christmas Day walkabout since the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

King Charles III led the group alongside Queen Consort Camilla.

The monarch’s first ever Christmas speech was also aired on Christmas Day at 3pm which he read from Windsor Castle, where his late mother was buried.

He said, "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."