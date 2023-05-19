How Harry and Meghan's 5th wedding anniversary could have been different if they were still in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may break tradition to mark their five-year-old wedding anniversary now that they're in the US, according to a former royal butler.

Prince Harry may break tradition with his five-year wedding anniversary gift to Meghan Markle following their return to California from New York City after a 'near catastrophic car chase.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the relationship milestone in California on May 19, three years after withdrawing as senior royals and moving to the US.

It's a special milestone for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their five-year-wedding anniversary today, having famously tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

A lot has changed for the A-list couple since then – their withdrawal from the Royal Family, sudden emigration to the US, and of course, the birth of their two children, Archie and Lilibet – but by the looks of it, they're going strong as ever.

In fact, just this week, Harry accompanied Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland to New York City, where the 41-year-old was presented with the Women of Vision Award from the Ms. Foundation. Their Manhattan trip was disrupted by a 'catastrophic' car chase, a spokesperson for the pair later revealed, which has only heightened their need for each other's support.

The former Suits star will likely receive another tribute today, with the Duke of Sussex expected to express his appreciation for her with a thoughtful gift.

According to former royal butler Grant Harold, Harry is "very sentimental" and has always put "a lot of effort into things with the people he loves."

"I'm sure they will do something nice, whether that will be a romantic meal or some nice jewelry," he said.

Alternatively, the 38-year-old may break tradition by treating Meghan to a shiny framed photo or an expensive piece of bling. While it's common in the UK to celebrate five-year anniversaries with wooden gifts, silver has become one of the most popular materials for marking the occasion in the US.

In England, silver is typically reserved for a couple's 25-year anniversary.

Either way, Harry will likely "put a lot of thought" into the present he gives Meghan on the special occasion. The duke has a history of showering his beloved wife with lavish gifts, one of which includes a £300 Maya Brenner necklace engraved with their respective initials, M and H. It's also no secret that Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017 with a diamond ring encrusted with jewels owned by his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Sussexes aren't the only members of the Royal Family to take anniversaries seriously. Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated ten years of marriage in April 2021 by releasing a precious family video alongside a touching message, much to the delight of their adoring fanbase.