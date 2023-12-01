French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands matched in dazzling white gowns at art exhibit

While attending the "Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses" Exhibition at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs, Brigitte Macron and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met up for a picture.

What's better than one powerful blonde bombshell? Two powerful blonde bombshells - which is exactly what transpired when French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met up at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs in Paris on 28 November for the "Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses" Exhibition.

For this momentous occasion, the two women just so happened to be unintentionally matching, both wearing stunning white evening gowns.

The Dutch Queen, 52, wore a truly spectacular, bejeweled gown by Iris van Herpen, appropriately. Her gown specifically featured a high neck, as well as intricate embellishment and stitching throughout, leaving some areas sheer to add allure. To finish the look off, she wore a maginificent cape that was attached to the dress, which she paired with shimmering gold platform heels and a simple gold clutch purse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brigitte Macron, 70, on the other hand, wore a knee-length white dress, opting for a more smart and sophisticated vibe for this event at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs. Wearing a sensible white dress with a matching white coat on top, Brigitte fully embraced Parisian-chic style (in true Brigitte fashion), pairing the white monochrome outfit with a pair of timeless black heels.

Although the two appeared to dress on the opposite side of the same coin, they matched ever so effortlessly, both looking incredible in their winter whites for the occasion. Both women also kept their makeup relatively simple, going for minimal and effective looks consisting of some soft glam eyeshadow and complementary lipstick shades.

Sparkle Buckle Statement Slingback Shoes Visit Site RRP: £135 | These sparkly slingback heels will make a real statement with any look. MIDI DRESS WITH POCKETS Visit Site RRP: £49.99 | This winter white dress can be paired many ways this holiday season, making it the perfect cold weather staple piece. Friends Like These Gold Regular Fit Cross Strappy Platform Block Mid Heeled Sandal Visit Site RRP: £38 | Cross strappy, platform mid height heel sandals with gold buckle fastening. Perfect for your next holiday party.

Throughout the evening, the dignitaries took pictures together, giving Queen Maxima and Brigitte some time to catch up on their own time, as neither Dutch King Willem-Alexander nor French President Emmanuel Macron were present at the event that evening. It was a true ladies' night out!