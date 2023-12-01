French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands matched in dazzling white gowns at art exhibit
On 28 November, Brigitte Macron and Queen Maxima stood together, showing off their matching white gowns
While attending the "Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses" Exhibition at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs, Brigitte Macron and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met up for a picture.
What's better than one powerful blonde bombshell? Two powerful blonde bombshells - which is exactly what transpired when French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met up at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs in Paris on 28 November for the "Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses" Exhibition.
For this momentous occasion, the two women just so happened to be unintentionally matching, both wearing stunning white evening gowns.
The Dutch Queen, 52, wore a truly spectacular, bejeweled gown by Iris van Herpen, appropriately. Her gown specifically featured a high neck, as well as intricate embellishment and stitching throughout, leaving some areas sheer to add allure. To finish the look off, she wore a maginificent cape that was attached to the dress, which she paired with shimmering gold platform heels and a simple gold clutch purse.
Brigitte Macron, 70, on the other hand, wore a knee-length white dress, opting for a more smart and sophisticated vibe for this event at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs. Wearing a sensible white dress with a matching white coat on top, Brigitte fully embraced Parisian-chic style (in true Brigitte fashion), pairing the white monochrome outfit with a pair of timeless black heels.
Although the two appeared to dress on the opposite side of the same coin, they matched ever so effortlessly, both looking incredible in their winter whites for the occasion. Both women also kept their makeup relatively simple, going for minimal and effective looks consisting of some soft glam eyeshadow and complementary lipstick shades.
RRP: £135 | These sparkly slingback heels will make a real statement with any look.
RRP: £49.99 | This winter white dress can be paired many ways this holiday season, making it the perfect cold weather staple piece.
Throughout the evening, the dignitaries took pictures together, giving Queen Maxima and Brigitte some time to catch up on their own time, as neither Dutch King Willem-Alexander nor French President Emmanuel Macron were present at the event that evening. It was a true ladies' night out!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Katie Holmes just made a really strong case for an oversized leather jacket and beanie combination for this winter
We're copying this casual-chic winter look immediately
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Camilla’s knee-high boots are actually beyond chic and are proving to be our new winter wardrobe essential
We just got major shoe inspiration from the Queen
By Madeline Merinuk Published