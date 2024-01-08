Elizabeth Debicki wore the most relatable shoes to accept her 2024 Golden Globe for Princess Diana portrayal
These might be our new go-to event shoes
At the 2024 Golden Globes, Elizabeth Debicki won an award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown' - and wore the most comfortable and relatable shoes while accepting it.
The 2024 Golden Globes were filled with many memorable moments - from entertainment faux pas (see Jo Koy's sexist Barbie joke) to the best sartorial moments (who could forget Gillian Anderson's 'vulva' dress?), the 81st Golden Globes shaped up to be a very entertaining one.
One of the best moments of the night for fans of Netflix's The Crown was when Elizabeth Debicki won the award for her portrayal as Princess Diana in the final season. Mimicking one of Princess Diana's best style moments, the actress wore a stunning, floor-length gold dress which perfectly hugged and complemented her figure.
Although her dress was decked out in the highest level of glamour, we were bemused when we got a peak at her chosen footwear for the evening.
As Elizabeth went up on stage to accept her award, audiences got a glimpse at her comfortable footwear for the night - flat sandals.
Although typically we see women sporting with a heel for events like this, we admire that the award-winning actress opted for comfort. Plus, not only did she accept her award comfortably - but she also still looked totally stylish!
The flat sandals were the perfect, practical finishing touch to her outfit, as they boasted the same gold hue of her dress.
Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) presented Elizabeth's award - best supporting actress in a drama series - to her, which she gracefully accepted while smiling before giving a heartwarming and special speech.
She first started by thanking those who worked on The Crown: "Thank you to the creatives of this show for trusting me with this part, to our cast and crew, to my beautiful pretend children who I just adore," she said, referencing the young actors who played small Princes William and Harry.
She then went on to thank her family, and gave touching tributes to individual members - even her partner Christian, who apparently asked her "not to thank him" for fear of being shown on TV.
"Thank you to my mum and my dad and Cash and Tommy who are in Australia, hopefully in their pajamas watching this. To my partner Christian who said 'don't thank me so that I'm not on television,' but I'm gonna thank you anyway," she cheekily said.
"I just wanna say thank you to my beloved and dear godmother who left us too quickly, too soon. This one's for you, baby," she also said, honouring her late family member.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
