Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, £39 earrings and camo are the epitome of practical elegance for military moment in Canada

Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, £39 earrings and camo were the epitome of practical elegance for a major military moment in Canada.

Taking a leaf out of Princess Anne’s practical styling book, the Duchess of Edinburgh has proved that functional items can also be incredibly elegant as she put together an effortlessly chic outdoor look in Canada. Duchess Sophie, formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, is currently on a solo visit to the Commonwealth country lasting until her daughter Lady Louise Windsor’s birthday on 8th November.

On her first day on 4th November she watched regiments compete for The Countess of Wessex cup and several snaps taken by Tim Rooke and Shutterstock were shared from the occasion.

For this autumnal outing the senior royal opted for a camo jacket with Duchess of Edinburgh embroidered on one pocket. She paired this with a pair of simple olive-green trousers and some seriously beautiful accessories, including an affordable pair of silver earrings and outdoor boots, that were still totally in-keeping with the engagement’s practical feel.

Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots are understood to be desert combat boots from Meindl that have a similar feel to the Princess of Wales’ Berghaus boots. They were a warm chocolate brown with a gripping sole and lace-up design that couldn’t have been more classic. The brown tone worked perfectly with the earthy shade of her trousers and the darker hues in the Duchess of Edinburgh’s camo jacket and also with the jacket she changed into later on when visiting Iniskillin winery.

During the autumn and winter months, chunky soled boots are a great choice with their extra grip and whilst you might not want to exactly replicate Duchess Sophie’s, the best walking shoes are great for keeping your feet dry and supported and give a similar look. For an even more fashionable approach, there are also plenty of military style boots on the high-street that give a utilitarian edge to outfits.

The Duchess of Edinburgh chose to off-set her sturdy boots with a little glamour in the form of her £39 earrings. The Foresta Caracol Stud earrings by Palenque were previously worn by Duchess Sophie to Wimbledon 2021 as well and they have a beautiful, swirling shell-like design. Made with a hammered finish in silver, Duchess Sophie’s earrings are super affordable and in Canada she showcased how a stunning pair of simple studs can jazz up very practical looks.

At Wimbledon in 2021 she wore them with a black and white polka floaty dot shirt dress, as silver earrings without any stones or statement adornments can truly work for any occasion, whether outdoors, day-to-day or more formal. The earrings also come in a £79.99 gold plated version and Palenque also do them in a drop version and in a mini and standard pendant size too. Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, earrings and camo were the perfect blend of sensible and stylish for her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment.

They hosted The Countess of Wessex Cup competition as last year’s winners and Duchess Sophie even showcased her own skills (and put her practical outfit to the test) at the Winona Rifle Range. The competition was set up in 2012 and the Duchess’ military regiments compete in physically and mentally challenging military skills events which range from open water rescue to obstacle courses.

