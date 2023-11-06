Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, £39 earrings and camo are the epitome of practical elegance for military moment in Canada

Duchess Sophie's outdoor boots might be super practical but they're also incredibly stylish and there are many ways to recreate this look

Duchess Sophie's outdoor boots wow in Canada. Seen here she meets local new mothers and their babies as she opens the new Jigsaw Hub
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, £39 earrings and camo were the epitome of practical elegance for a major military moment in Canada.

Taking a leaf out of Princess Anne’s practical styling book, the Duchess of Edinburgh has proved that functional items can also be incredibly elegant as she put together an effortlessly chic outdoor look in Canada. Duchess Sophie, formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, is currently on a solo visit to the Commonwealth country lasting until her daughter Lady Louise Windsor’s birthday on 8th November. 

On her first day on 4th November she watched regiments compete for The Countess of Wessex cup and several snaps taken by Tim Rooke and Shutterstock were shared from the occasion. 

For this autumnal outing the senior royal opted for a camo jacket with Duchess of Edinburgh embroidered on one pocket. She paired this with a pair of simple olive-green trousers and some seriously beautiful accessories, including an affordable pair of silver earrings and outdoor boots, that were still totally in-keeping with the engagement’s practical feel.

Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots are understood to be desert combat boots from Meindl that have a similar feel to the Princess of Wales’ Berghaus boots. They were a warm chocolate brown with a gripping sole and lace-up design that couldn’t have been more classic. The brown tone worked perfectly with the earthy shade of her trousers and the darker hues in the Duchess of Edinburgh’s camo jacket and also with the jacket she changed into later on when visiting Iniskillin winery.

Duchess of Edinburgh visiting Iniskillin winery

(Image credit: Royal.uk)

During the autumn and winter months, chunky soled boots are a great choice with their extra grip and whilst you might not want to exactly replicate Duchess Sophie’s, the best walking shoes are great for keeping your feet dry and supported and give a similar look. For an even more fashionable approach, there are also plenty of military style boots on the high-street that give a utilitarian edge to outfits. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh chose to off-set her sturdy boots with a little glamour in the form of her £39 earrings. The Foresta Caracol Stud earrings by Palenque were previously worn by Duchess Sophie to Wimbledon 2021 as well and they have a beautiful, swirling shell-like design. Made with a hammered finish in silver, Duchess Sophie’s earrings are super affordable and in Canada she showcased how a stunning pair of simple studs can jazz up very practical looks.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends Wimbledon

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

At Wimbledon in 2021 she wore them with a black and white polka floaty dot shirt dress, as silver earrings without any stones or statement adornments can truly work for any occasion, whether outdoors, day-to-day or more formal. The earrings also come in a £79.99 gold plated version and Palenque also do them in a drop version and in a mini and standard pendant size too. Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, earrings and camo were the perfect blend of sensible and stylish for her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment.

Duchess of Edinburgh in Canada

(Image credit: Royal.uk)

They hosted The Countess of Wessex Cup competition as last year’s winners and Duchess Sophie even showcased her own skills (and put her practical outfit to the test) at the Winona Rifle Range. The competition was set up in 2012 and the Duchess’ military regiments compete in physically and mentally challenging military skills events which range from open water rescue to obstacle courses.

SHOP SIMILAR BOOTS

Berghaus walking shoesBerghaus
Supalite II Walking Boots

RRP: £115 | With a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® lining, these Berghaus boots will keep your feet cool and dry while the durable full-grain leather upper offers maximum comfort.

Latitude Extreme Womens Waterproof Leather Walking BootsMountain Warehouse
Leather Walking Boots

RRP: £89.99 |Coming in this beautiful dark brown shade, these leather walking boots have an IsoDry coating for ultimate weather protection. They also feature a breathable latex insole and are perfect for an avid hiker.

Prestone Boots in BrownDune
Brown Leather Boots

RRP: £150 | If you love the look of Duchess Sophie's outdoor boots but would prefer a more fashion-focused option these are lovely. The classic design, leather and chocolate shade make these a great wardrobe staple.

Topics
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

