Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, £39 earrings and camo are the epitome of practical elegance for military moment in Canada
Duchess Sophie's outdoor boots might be super practical but they're also incredibly stylish and there are many ways to recreate this look
Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, £39 earrings and camo were the epitome of practical elegance for a major military moment in Canada.
Taking a leaf out of Princess Anne’s practical styling book, the Duchess of Edinburgh has proved that functional items can also be incredibly elegant as she put together an effortlessly chic outdoor look in Canada. Duchess Sophie, formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, is currently on a solo visit to the Commonwealth country lasting until her daughter Lady Louise Windsor’s birthday on 8th November.
On her first day on 4th November she watched regiments compete for The Countess of Wessex cup and several snaps taken by Tim Rooke and Shutterstock were shared from the occasion.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
For this autumnal outing the senior royal opted for a camo jacket with Duchess of Edinburgh embroidered on one pocket. She paired this with a pair of simple olive-green trousers and some seriously beautiful accessories, including an affordable pair of silver earrings and outdoor boots, that were still totally in-keeping with the engagement’s practical feel.
Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots are understood to be desert combat boots from Meindl that have a similar feel to the Princess of Wales’ Berghaus boots. They were a warm chocolate brown with a gripping sole and lace-up design that couldn’t have been more classic. The brown tone worked perfectly with the earthy shade of her trousers and the darker hues in the Duchess of Edinburgh’s camo jacket and also with the jacket she changed into later on when visiting Iniskillin winery.
During the autumn and winter months, chunky soled boots are a great choice with their extra grip and whilst you might not want to exactly replicate Duchess Sophie’s, the best walking shoes are great for keeping your feet dry and supported and give a similar look. For an even more fashionable approach, there are also plenty of military style boots on the high-street that give a utilitarian edge to outfits.
The Duchess of Edinburgh chose to off-set her sturdy boots with a little glamour in the form of her £39 earrings. The Foresta Caracol Stud earrings by Palenque were previously worn by Duchess Sophie to Wimbledon 2021 as well and they have a beautiful, swirling shell-like design. Made with a hammered finish in silver, Duchess Sophie’s earrings are super affordable and in Canada she showcased how a stunning pair of simple studs can jazz up very practical looks.
At Wimbledon in 2021 she wore them with a black and white polka floaty dot shirt dress, as silver earrings without any stones or statement adornments can truly work for any occasion, whether outdoors, day-to-day or more formal. The earrings also come in a £79.99 gold plated version and Palenque also do them in a drop version and in a mini and standard pendant size too. Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, earrings and camo were the perfect blend of sensible and stylish for her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment.
They hosted The Countess of Wessex Cup competition as last year’s winners and Duchess Sophie even showcased her own skills (and put her practical outfit to the test) at the Winona Rifle Range. The competition was set up in 2012 and the Duchess’ military regiments compete in physically and mentally challenging military skills events which range from open water rescue to obstacle courses.
SHOP SIMILAR BOOTS
Berghaus
RRP: £115 | With a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® lining, these Berghaus boots will keep your feet cool and dry while the durable full-grain leather upper offers maximum comfort.
Mountain Warehouse
RRP: £89.99 |Coming in this beautiful dark brown shade, these leather walking boots have an IsoDry coating for ultimate weather protection. They also feature a breathable latex insole and are perfect for an avid hiker.
Dune
RRP: £150 | If you love the look of Duchess Sophie's outdoor boots but would prefer a more fashion-focused option these are lovely. The classic design, leather and chocolate shade make these a great wardrobe staple.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's high leather boots and warm grey wrap dress are winter capsule wardrobe essentials
Queen Letizia's high leather boots and cosy grey dress were the perfect combination as the Queen of Spain attended a new engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
The best oversized jumpers to keep you cosy and stylish this season
The best oversized jumpers are a chic style essential. These are our favourite knits to shop now, from budget buys to premium investments.
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
The special thing Duchess Sophie sacrificed for royal life that she ‘badly’ missed
The Duchess of Edinburgh once gave up something incredibly important to her as she focused on prioritising royal responsibilities
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is a style icon - here are 32 iconic photos that prove it
From Bahama-ready capris to wedding guest gowns, Duchess Sophie certainly knows a thing or two about showcasing royal style
By Emily Smith Published
-
You’ll be channelling Duchess Sophie’s fiery red blazer and pencil skirt before you know it after seeing this bold outfit
Duchess Sophie's red and black ensemble is an outfit that couldn't be more perfect for the autumn months
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prepare yourself for Duchess Sophie's auburn pixie cut because this is one look that we’re desperate to see brought back!
Duchess Sophie's auburn pixie cut is a stunning hairstyle from 1993 that deserves a comeback and it worked perfectly with this outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in simple blouse and blazer outfit that's so easy to recreate
We're obsessed with Duchess Sophie's ruffled blouse and blazer outfit during her outing with the OSCAR Foundation
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s coral dress with fun fluted sleeves makes a case for bold pastels for autumn and she’s got us convinced to try it out!
Duchess Sophie's coral dress has reminded us how spring/summer tones can be magical all year round and make a real statement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's colourful bluebell dress and go-to espadrilles you can still buy were the perfect combo in Ethiopia
Duchess Sophie's colourful bluebell dress and favourite espadrilles were the perfect informal but put-together ensemble in Ethiopia
By Laura Harman Published
-
Duchess Sophie's timeless black lace dress is the perfect effortless party gown - and we've found some similar bargain looks
Duchess Sophie's black lace dress was a classic and striking look as the royal stepped out for an engagement at Windsor Castle
By Laura Harman Published