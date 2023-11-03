Why Lady Louise Windsor's birthday could be tinged with disappointment this year

Lady Louise Windsor's birthday could be tinged with disappointment this year as Duchess Sophie's royal duties take her abroad.

Lady Louise Windsor is one of the few members of the Royal Family to have an autumn birthday but sadly this year she could be in for a slightly different celebration. The King’s niece is currently studying at St Andrews University as she follows in her cousin Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ footsteps.

With term-time in full swing it’s unlikely that Lady Louise will be making the trip back to the family home, Bagshot Park, in Surrey for her actual big day. However, if there are any plans for Lady Louise’s birthday to be marked over the weekend before she’s set to do so without her mum, Duchess Sophie.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh is undertaking a visit to Canada from Friday, 3rd November until the day of Lady Louise Windsor’s birthday - Wednesday, 8th November. She will be there in her capacity as Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment as well as Patron of Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, University Health Network (UHN).

Her busy schedule for her trip includes The Duchess of Edinburgh competition, attending a Service of Remembrance at St Catherine’s Cenotaph and meeting frontline healthcare workers, volunteers, researchers, Hospital supporters, staff and patients at UHN sites. The Duchess of Edinburgh will likely do everything she can to make time in between her engagements to speak to or message Lady Louise on her birthday.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

But any pre-birthday weekend plans with the family will sadly have to go on without Duchess Sophie during her Canada visit. And if Prince Edward wanted to surprise Lady Louise and visit her in Scotland on her actual birthday he would also have to do this solo. It’s possible, though, that the Edinburgh family could plan to come together to celebrate Lady Louise’s birthday the weekend after to ensure the Duchess is able to be there.

Lady Louise will turn 20 this year and given she’s now away studying for much of the time, fans haven’t been treated to as many glimpses of her recently. She was one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren who didn’t attend the Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle in April, though the rest of the Edinburghs did.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

It’s not been confirmed why though her studies could’ve played a part in the decision as Easter fell just before a revision week. It’s likely that Lady Louise Windsor will next be seen with the Royal Family in public will be at Christmas which the royals typically spend at Sandringham. She will then be enjoying her Christmas break from university, allowing her to enjoy spending time with her parents, brother James and their extended family.

She and Duchess Sophie are understood to be close and the proud mum has previously shared how she and Prince Edward are “protective” of her when it comes to social media, but that it doesn’t massively interest Lady Louise.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She also expressed her desire during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live for her daughter to retain as much privacy as she wants, despite being a member of the Royal Family.

“I can only equip her the best that I can, and then she has to make her own choices. But I hope for the next few years, at least, she will still be able to be as private as she wants to be,” she declared.