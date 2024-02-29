Duchess Sophie's sultry leopard print two-piece is a statement look from her pre-royal days we wish would make a comeback

Duchess Sophie’s sultry leopard print two-piece is a statement look from her pre-royal days that we wish would make a comeback.

As a senior royal it’s perhaps no surprise that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is most often seen wearing elegant pieces from many of the best British clothing brands. She’s become known for her timeless style with a fun flair to it, often in the form of a unique-shaped hat or bold nail polish. However, in the days before she married Prince Edward and officially became a member of the Royal Family, Duchess Sophie often pushed her fashion boundaries even further.

She was a fan of everything from mini dresses to short bob hairstyles and Duchess Sophie’s leopard print two-piece is one of our favourite looks from her pre-royal days.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

She wore the sultry blazer and skirt combination in March 1999 when she accompanied Prince Edward to a performance of the ballet, Dracula, at the Sadler’s Wells Theatre. The co-ord had a satin-like sheen to it in photographs taken from this special evening occasion.

This added to the glamour of the already-statement look and whilst it looks like Duchess Sophie might have been wearing a camisole underneath the blazer, ultimately the jacket acted as her top. It featured a lapel collar and had a single-breasted cut with two buttons at the centre. The Duchess’s skirt had an equally timeless design with its A-line silhouette and fell to her knees.

The classic feel of the two-piece was balanced dramatically with the bold micro leopard-print pattern that covered both the blazer and skirt. The muted pewter-gold background shade and small size of the leopard print over the top gave Duchess Sophie’s look a slightly more elegant feel than we might usually expect from a full leopard print outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Nevertheless the two-piece’s pattern and satin sheen come together to make quite a sultry final look. She accessorised with a pair of simple black slingback heels with a flattering pointed toe and wore minimal jewellery.

Leopard print has consistently come back into fashion over the years since she wore this and leopard print nails are becoming increasingly popular at the moment. Whilst leopard print and animal prints in general are very statement, you can introduce them into your wardrobe in more subtle ways with things like scarves, bags or even hair accessories.

Alternatively, you could be tempted to style a leopard print blouse with your favourite jeans or pair a leopard print skirt with a jumper for spring. We sadly haven’t seen the Duchess of Edinburgh wear leopard so much in recent years, though she did take a leopard print clutch to the Princess of Wales’s carol concert in 2022.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla has also been spotted embracing leopard print even more and has several go-to dresses with this pattern. So it seems leopard print is having something of a comeback for the Royal Family and who knows whether Duchess Sophie still has her 1999 two-piece in her wardrobe.

The night she wore this outfit was a few months before she married Prince Edward in June 1999 when she became Countess of Wessex. The couple became Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh last year and are now two of the most frequently-seen working royals.