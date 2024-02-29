Duchess Sophie's sultry leopard print two-piece is a statement look from her pre-royal days we wish would make a comeback
Duchess Sophie's leopard print two-piece was one of her boldest evening looks and this statement pattern is on trend again right now
Duchess Sophie’s sultry leopard print two-piece is a statement look from her pre-royal days that we wish would make a comeback.
As a senior royal it’s perhaps no surprise that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is most often seen wearing elegant pieces from many of the best British clothing brands. She’s become known for her timeless style with a fun flair to it, often in the form of a unique-shaped hat or bold nail polish. However, in the days before she married Prince Edward and officially became a member of the Royal Family, Duchess Sophie often pushed her fashion boundaries even further.
She was a fan of everything from mini dresses to short bob hairstyles and Duchess Sophie’s leopard print two-piece is one of our favourite looks from her pre-royal days.
She wore the sultry blazer and skirt combination in March 1999 when she accompanied Prince Edward to a performance of the ballet, Dracula, at the Sadler’s Wells Theatre. The co-ord had a satin-like sheen to it in photographs taken from this special evening occasion.
Shop Leopard Print Inspiration
RRP:
Was £99, Now £69 | Currently reduced in the sale, this micro-leopard print skirt is a great item if you want to introduce this pattern into your outfits. The midi length and wrap design are so elegant and this would look lovely with everything from a T-shirt to a jumper.
RRP:
Was £65, Now £45 | Take this as your streamlined evening bag to any special occasion and you're sure to make a statement. The pattern and warm colour palette is stunning and this is perfect for fitting your essentials in and for pairing with so many neutral outfits.
RRP: £45 | Also available in navy blue, black and tan, this textured leopard print belt is a really easy and affordable way to add leopard print to an outfit. It has a glamorous gold-tone buckle and will help elevate your favourite pair of jeans.
RRP: £36.95 |This super-soft scarf is the stylish accessory you need on colder days. The neutral colour palette makes this surprisingly versatile and it can be draped over your favourite spring jumpers or day dresses.
RRP:
Was £179, Now £59 | If you're looking for a shirt dress with a leopard print pattern then this is gorgeous. The feminine silhouette and a comfortable relaxed fit are beautiful and you can style with trainers in the warmer months or boots and a coat on chilly days.
RRP:
Was £69, Now £59 | This blouse features a v-neckline and long sleeves and is made from soft viscose. Wear with leather trousers or a satin skirt for an evening look or with denim jeans or skirts for a day-to-day outfit.
This added to the glamour of the already-statement look and whilst it looks like Duchess Sophie might have been wearing a camisole underneath the blazer, ultimately the jacket acted as her top. It featured a lapel collar and had a single-breasted cut with two buttons at the centre. The Duchess’s skirt had an equally timeless design with its A-line silhouette and fell to her knees.
The classic feel of the two-piece was balanced dramatically with the bold micro leopard-print pattern that covered both the blazer and skirt. The muted pewter-gold background shade and small size of the leopard print over the top gave Duchess Sophie’s look a slightly more elegant feel than we might usually expect from a full leopard print outfit.
Nevertheless the two-piece’s pattern and satin sheen come together to make quite a sultry final look. She accessorised with a pair of simple black slingback heels with a flattering pointed toe and wore minimal jewellery.
Leopard print has consistently come back into fashion over the years since she wore this and leopard print nails are becoming increasingly popular at the moment. Whilst leopard print and animal prints in general are very statement, you can introduce them into your wardrobe in more subtle ways with things like scarves, bags or even hair accessories.
Alternatively, you could be tempted to style a leopard print blouse with your favourite jeans or pair a leopard print skirt with a jumper for spring. We sadly haven’t seen the Duchess of Edinburgh wear leopard so much in recent years, though she did take a leopard print clutch to the Princess of Wales’s carol concert in 2022.
Queen Camilla has also been spotted embracing leopard print even more and has several go-to dresses with this pattern. So it seems leopard print is having something of a comeback for the Royal Family and who knows whether Duchess Sophie still has her 1999 two-piece in her wardrobe.
The night she wore this outfit was a few months before she married Prince Edward in June 1999 when she became Countess of Wessex. The couple became Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh last year and are now two of the most frequently-seen working royals.
