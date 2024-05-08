We want to see Duchess Sophie wear her wide leg jeans and cool rectangular sunglasses again and again

Duchess Sophie looked relaxed yet sophisticated in wide leg jeans, a basic white shirt and a pair of super cool sunglasses at the Royal Windsor Horse Show way back in 2005.

It doesn’t come much more classic in a summer capsule wardrobe than well-fitted, gorgeous denim pieces and the Duchess of Edinburgh has been spotted in a few of our favourite styles over the years. Although she tends to favour tailored outfits and floaty dresses for official appearances, Duchess Sophie’s wide leg jeans from 2005 showed that she’s just as skilled at casual styling. She joined Prince Edward for a day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and went for an outfit comprised of wardrobe staples for an utterly timeless yet laid-back look.

Duchess Sophie’s jeans appeared to be either black or very dark indigo and their looser wide-leg shape is one of the biggest denim trends for 2024, almost two decades later.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This shows just how versatile and beautiful this cut of jeans can be and they’re perfect for those who love the look of denim but don’t want to compromise on comfort. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s jeans were mid-rise and fell to just below her ankle, giving them a very leg-lengthening effect. She drew them in around her waist with a contrasting tan belt with a silver buckle that echoed the mix of warm and cool tones in the rest of her summer outfit.

Shop Wide Leg Jeans For Summer

Zara Marine Jeans in Black View at Zara RRP: £35.99 | If you're not so sure about embracing fully wide leg jeans then the Marine Jeans are a great option. They have a wide straight leg fit, high waisted cut and this black wash is perfect for dressing up with a cami and heeled sandals or down with trainers and a t-shirt. Boden Wide Leg Jeans View at Boden RRP: Was £90 , Now £63 | Also available in a range of other washes, including light and mid-blue, these wide leg jeans are an easy wardrobe staple. They are high-rise with a lovely amount of stretch to the denim and have a relaxed feel. M&S Wide Leg Jeans View at M&S RRP: £35 |These jeans are slim-fitting at the tips and loose through the leg making them comfortable as well as stylish. The fabric has stretch to it and these would look amazing with a white shirt like Duchess Sophie's tucked in.

Although she went for a dark wash of jeans, wide leg jeans are available in a huge range of colours right now and if you’re a little more unsure of this shape then a white or black pair will give you a similar look to wide-leg trousers. Alternatively, for a much more laid-back look you could try out a lighter blue wash that is always especially popular in the warmer months.

Duchess Sophie’s jeans choice was a departure from the slim-fitting jeans we often see the royals wear - when they wear jeans at all! She wore hers with a simple white shirt tucked in.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This had long sleeves that are brilliant if you don’t want your arms fully exposed to the sun’s rays or if there’s a chilly breeze. The collar added a sense of sophistication and formality, though the Duchess of Edinburgh offset this by leaving it unbuttoned at the top. This gave her look a more informal feel and she added to this with her practical brown Chelsea boots.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Duchess Sophie also wore a navy blue knitted cardigan with contrasting white piping along the cuffs and down the front and bottom. The cool tones of this worked with the silver belt buckle and when the weather got a little too warm, Her Royal Highness made a classic move and tied it around her waist.

Shop Classic White Shirts

M&S Linen Relaxed Shirt View at M&S RRP: £35 | This pure linen relaxed shirt couldn't be more gorgeous for summer. Throw on over a dress for an extra layer or wear tucked into a pair of jeans with a pair of sandals or trainers for a sophisticated yet simple outfit. Boden Sienna Cotton Shirt View at John Lewis RRP: £50 | If you're looking for a more formal, tailored white shirt then this is stunning. It's fuss-free and is made from soft cotton. Whether you want to wear it to work or for a family gathering, this is a stand-out piece. La Redoute Boyfriend Shirt View at La Redoute RRP: £32 | Crafted from cotton this white shirt has a looser, boyfriend fit that helps to instantly give an outfit a slightly more laid-back feel. It has the classic shirt features with the collar and long sleeves and would look chic with jeans or tailored trousers.

With her golden blonde hair loose in one of the short bob hairstyles she’s loved over the years, Duchess Sophie finished off her outfit with a pair of rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses. This look showcased wardrobe staples at their best and it was a more casual look than we’ve seen from her at the show in recent years.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

At the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show the Duchess wore more tailored blazers and midi-length skirts and dresses rather than embracing denim pieces, although she did choose a similar white shirt for Day 2. Speaking previously with Express.co.uk about her style, Duchess Sophie expressed her belief that she does "what [she] can with what [she has]".

"I know what I like and what I don’t like, but I have never had a stylist," she explained, adding that she has "a couple of favourite places for clothes".