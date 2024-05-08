We want to see Duchess Sophie wear her wide leg jeans and cool rectangular sunglasses again and again
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore ever-stylish wide leg jeans and a pair of seriously cool rectangular sunnies for a day out back in 2005
Duchess Sophie looked relaxed yet sophisticated in wide leg jeans, a basic white shirt and a pair of super cool sunglasses at the Royal Windsor Horse Show way back in 2005.
It doesn’t come much more classic in a summer capsule wardrobe than well-fitted, gorgeous denim pieces and the Duchess of Edinburgh has been spotted in a few of our favourite styles over the years. Although she tends to favour tailored outfits and floaty dresses for official appearances, Duchess Sophie’s wide leg jeans from 2005 showed that she’s just as skilled at casual styling. She joined Prince Edward for a day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and went for an outfit comprised of wardrobe staples for an utterly timeless yet laid-back look.
Duchess Sophie’s jeans appeared to be either black or very dark indigo and their looser wide-leg shape is one of the biggest denim trends for 2024, almost two decades later.
This shows just how versatile and beautiful this cut of jeans can be and they’re perfect for those who love the look of denim but don’t want to compromise on comfort. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s jeans were mid-rise and fell to just below her ankle, giving them a very leg-lengthening effect. She drew them in around her waist with a contrasting tan belt with a silver buckle that echoed the mix of warm and cool tones in the rest of her summer outfit.
Shop Wide Leg Jeans For Summer
RRP: £35.99 | If you're not so sure about embracing fully wide leg jeans then the Marine Jeans are a great option. They have a wide straight leg fit, high waisted cut and this black wash is perfect for dressing up with a cami and heeled sandals or down with trainers and a t-shirt.
RRP:
Was £90, Now £63 | Also available in a range of other washes, including light and mid-blue, these wide leg jeans are an easy wardrobe staple. They are high-rise with a lovely amount of stretch to the denim and have a relaxed feel.
RRP: £35 |These jeans are slim-fitting at the tips and loose through the leg making them comfortable as well as stylish. The fabric has stretch to it and these would look amazing with a white shirt like Duchess Sophie's tucked in.
Although she went for a dark wash of jeans, wide leg jeans are available in a huge range of colours right now and if you’re a little more unsure of this shape then a white or black pair will give you a similar look to wide-leg trousers. Alternatively, for a much more laid-back look you could try out a lighter blue wash that is always especially popular in the warmer months.
Duchess Sophie’s jeans choice was a departure from the slim-fitting jeans we often see the royals wear - when they wear jeans at all! She wore hers with a simple white shirt tucked in.
This had long sleeves that are brilliant if you don’t want your arms fully exposed to the sun’s rays or if there’s a chilly breeze. The collar added a sense of sophistication and formality, though the Duchess of Edinburgh offset this by leaving it unbuttoned at the top. This gave her look a more informal feel and she added to this with her practical brown Chelsea boots.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Duchess Sophie also wore a navy blue knitted cardigan with contrasting white piping along the cuffs and down the front and bottom. The cool tones of this worked with the silver belt buckle and when the weather got a little too warm, Her Royal Highness made a classic move and tied it around her waist.
Shop Classic White Shirts
RRP: £35 | This pure linen relaxed shirt couldn't be more gorgeous for summer. Throw on over a dress for an extra layer or wear tucked into a pair of jeans with a pair of sandals or trainers for a sophisticated yet simple outfit.
RRP: £50 | If you're looking for a more formal, tailored white shirt then this is stunning. It's fuss-free and is made from soft cotton. Whether you want to wear it to work or for a family gathering, this is a stand-out piece.
RRP: £32 | Crafted from cotton this white shirt has a looser, boyfriend fit that helps to instantly give an outfit a slightly more laid-back feel. It has the classic shirt features with the collar and long sleeves and would look chic with jeans or tailored trousers.
With her golden blonde hair loose in one of the short bob hairstyles she’s loved over the years, Duchess Sophie finished off her outfit with a pair of rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses. This look showcased wardrobe staples at their best and it was a more casual look than we’ve seen from her at the show in recent years.
At the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show the Duchess wore more tailored blazers and midi-length skirts and dresses rather than embracing denim pieces, although she did choose a similar white shirt for Day 2. Speaking previously with Express.co.uk about her style, Duchess Sophie expressed her belief that she does "what [she] can with what [she has]".
"I know what I like and what I don’t like, but I have never had a stylist," she explained, adding that she has "a couple of favourite places for clothes".
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The timeless nail shape that will give you a chic manicure finish every time - no matter your design
If a chic manicure is your goal, almond nails are the answer - and we've asked the pros how to recreate the popular style...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Gillian Anderson just wore the same stunning sequin dress as Hannah Waddingham - here's where to get yours
This sequin embellished style by Rixo is the perfect little black dress
By Molly Smith Published
-
Duchess Sophie's striking feather hat and relaxed low bun combination was fabulously flamboyant
The Duchess of Edinburgh went for a fabulously flamboyant hat and a pared-back hairstyle for Day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's denim shorts and classic sunglasses was the laid-back combination of dreams for a summer sailing day
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked effortlessly cool and relaxed in her shorts, T-shirt and sunglasses for a day of sailing in 2018
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's vibrant hair scarf is the unique summer accessory we're shopping for right now
Duchess Sophie switched up her hairstyle at the Royal Windsor Horse Show with a gorgeous silk scarf and we're tempted to copy her look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie prioritises style over practicality with her go-to accessory that elevates even the most casual look
The Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of a timeless accessory that might not be the most practical, but adds a 'touch of elegance' to any outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's royal first as she undertakes surprise overseas visit
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Ukraine for the first time since the Russian invasion over two years ago
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's Parisian bun with pretty face-framing tendril is the chic but undone hairstyle we're going to copy
Duchess Sophie's Parisian bun and face-framing strand is the perfect blend of timeless and trendy and we're feeling so inspired right now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie has a spring in her step in strawberry red dress and gold initial necklace as she recreates Beatles moment
Duchess Sophie's strawberry red dress makes a real impact with its fabulously vibrant colour and it's so perfect for spring
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's beachy curls and golden tan lines proved she nails the fresh-off-holiday aesthetic
Duchess Sophie's beachy curls from 2011 was a gorgeously voluminous hairstyle that we can't help wishing she'd bring back
By Emma Shacklock Published