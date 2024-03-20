Duchess Sophie's crisp white Puma trainers are a year-round style essential - and they have £40 off today
The Duchess of Edinburgh's white Pumas are yet another pair of royal-approved trainers we love
The Duchess of Edinburgh recently stepped out for a sporty royal engagement wearing a pair of white trainers that are just perfect for warm weather styling - and it just so happens that they're on sale with £40 off today.
With the weather warming up and the winter chill beginning to fade, we're getting ready to embrace the spring/summer fashion trends of 2024 and say goodbye to bulky coats and toasty layers.
And it goes without saying that a pair of our best white trainers have an essential place in our spring style rotation, with classic crisp plimsols, leather lace-ups or designer sneakers not only being a warm weather must-have, but a capsule wardrobe need for all year round. That's why we were excited to see another pair of royal-approved trainers at a super affordable price.
On March 14th, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, alongside her husband, Prince Edward.
The royal couple made sure to get stuck in during the official engagement, taking to the courts to hit a shuttlecock or two. Duchess Sophie nailed smart-casual in an outfit consisting of a pair of black and red checked tailored trousers, a lightweight navy knit, a matching blazer and a pair of white Puma trainers.
Sophie's trainer of choice appear to be the Cali Court Patent Women's Sneakers, which have been slashed in price from £85 to £45 on the Puma website.
Shop Duchess Sophie's Trainers
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100584426-15001883?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://uk.puma.com/uk/en/pd/puma-cali-court-patent-womens-sneakers/394755" data-link-merchant="uk.puma.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Puma Cali Court Patent Women's Sneakers, £45 (was £85) | Puma
Shop Duchess Sophie's fresh white Puma trainers with an incredibly generous discount now.
The classic white trainers are described as a "court-inspired classic" and feature a sporty yet stylish silhouette with a timeless lace-up design, with crisp white laces matching the upper and sole.
With the added patent leather detail and embossed Puma logo, these are a pair of lowkey shoes perfect for casual styling with everything from jeans and cigarette trousers to flowing summer dresses and skirts.
Other trainer designs we've seen the royals wear and love include Superga plimsolls and super on-trend Vejas.
The Princess of Wales has stepped out in her Superga Cotu Classics on countless occasions, relying on them as a go-to for relaxed looks that require her to step away from heels.
Meanwhile, the Veja Esplar and Veja CWL are designs that both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been spotted sporting over the years, nailing them down as a solid royally-loved trainer choice.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
