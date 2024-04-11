Duchess Sophie’s snake print two-piece is the most elegant way to wear animal print and it’s right on trend for spring

Duchess Sophie’s snake print two-piece from last year is one of the most elegant ways to wear animal print and it’s on trend again now.

You might not immediately consider animal print to be a staple part of a spring capsule wardrobe, but the Duchess of Edinburgh’s flair for styling bold patterns might soon have you convinced to embrace it more. Over the years we’ve seen Duchess Sophie step out in a range of bold colours and patterns but there’s nothing quite like her love of animal print to get you feeling inspired. The leopard print trend in particular is huge right now and it’s one of Queen Camilla’s favourite patterns too, but we feel Duchess Sophie’s snake print two piece look from last year is a look that deserves another moment in the spotlight.

The senior royal stepped out in Salisbury on a sunny September day to visit the Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop and the Gul Outdoor Therapy and Activity Centre. Whilst there she delivered a masterclass in animal print styling with her Emilia Wickstead two-piece.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Although it looked at first glance to be a dress, Duchess Sophie actually wore a gorgeous blouse and skirt combination. The ivory background of the fabric made the soft brown and taupe hues of the snake print pattern really pop and the print itself gave the illusion of texture.

Shop Animal Print Inspiration

The skirt fell to just above her ankle and the blouse’s crew neckline made this a very modest and elegant way to wear animal print day-to-day. The beautiful mix of bold pattern with neutral colours also enhanced the versatility of Duchess Sophie’s snake print two piece as it wasn’t overwhelming in any way.

She added a formal edge to her outfit in Salisbury with her white Chloe blazer which was flatteringly fitted. The cropped style of the jacket accentuated Duchess Sophie’s waist and she finished off her look with chestnut brown wedges and a crocodile-print beige clutch.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Wearing any kind of animal print might seem a bit daunting but if you’re as in love with Duchess Sophie’s snake print look as we are, Womand&Home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes that following the royal’s styling example is a great way to make it a little easier.

“Sophie clearly loves this print, and after teaming the skirt with a simple blouse on a previous engagement, she gets full marks from us for embracing the matching Emilia Wickstead top this time,” she said. “Head to toe animal print can feel intimidating, but take style tips from the Duchess by opting for more subtle snakeskin if leopard spots aren’t for you.”

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

“Add some elegant tailoring and accessories to counterbalance the statement print, and it’s the perfect way to tick a huge trend off your list for spring,” Caroline declared.

An animal print dress, or a skirt and top combination like Duchess Sophie’s would look stunning with any neutral tailored blazer. For an even more casual take on animal print, why not add a pair of classic white trainers and if you want to dabble in this trend but aren’t sure about a full outfit then accessories work just as well. A simple belt, bag or pair of shoes in your choice of animal print is a lovely idea. There are also so many animal prints to choose from if leopard print and snake print aren’t for you, including zebra and tiger.