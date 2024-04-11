Duchess Sophie’s snake print two-piece is the most elegant way to wear animal print and it’s right on trend for spring
Duchess Sophie's snake print two-piece was styled with a sleek white blazer and we want her to bring back this gorgeous look this season
Duchess Sophie’s snake print two-piece from last year is one of the most elegant ways to wear animal print and it’s on trend again now.
You might not immediately consider animal print to be a staple part of a spring capsule wardrobe, but the Duchess of Edinburgh’s flair for styling bold patterns might soon have you convinced to embrace it more. Over the years we’ve seen Duchess Sophie step out in a range of bold colours and patterns but there’s nothing quite like her love of animal print to get you feeling inspired. The leopard print trend in particular is huge right now and it’s one of Queen Camilla’s favourite patterns too, but we feel Duchess Sophie’s snake print two piece look from last year is a look that deserves another moment in the spotlight.
The senior royal stepped out in Salisbury on a sunny September day to visit the Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop and the Gul Outdoor Therapy and Activity Centre. Whilst there she delivered a masterclass in animal print styling with her Emilia Wickstead two-piece.
Although it looked at first glance to be a dress, Duchess Sophie actually wore a gorgeous blouse and skirt combination. The ivory background of the fabric made the soft brown and taupe hues of the snake print pattern really pop and the print itself gave the illusion of texture.
Shop Animal Print Inspiration
RRP: £199 | Also available in 'petite', this gorgeous snake print dress is a must-have if you want to put your own twist on Duchess Sophie's look. It features a gorgeous amber coloured pattern and would look amazing paired with simple sandals or layered up with a cardigan and trainers for cooler days.
RRP: £45 | This textured leopard print belt is such an affordable and practical way to introduce some animal print into your wardrobe. The glamorous gold-tone buckle is stunning and paired with a simple pair of jeans and your favourite T-shirt, this is sure to make a bold statement.
RRP:
Was £69, Now £45 | This beautiful shirt blends a leopard-print with stripes to create a very neutral and versatile design. It has a traditional shirt feel that makes it quite classic despite the bold print and would look wonderful worn with everything from jeans to a satin skirt to take it from day to night.
The skirt fell to just above her ankle and the blouse’s crew neckline made this a very modest and elegant way to wear animal print day-to-day. The beautiful mix of bold pattern with neutral colours also enhanced the versatility of Duchess Sophie’s snake print two piece as it wasn’t overwhelming in any way.
She added a formal edge to her outfit in Salisbury with her white Chloe blazer which was flatteringly fitted. The cropped style of the jacket accentuated Duchess Sophie’s waist and she finished off her look with chestnut brown wedges and a crocodile-print beige clutch.
Wearing any kind of animal print might seem a bit daunting but if you’re as in love with Duchess Sophie’s snake print look as we are, Womand&Home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes that following the royal’s styling example is a great way to make it a little easier.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
“Sophie clearly loves this print, and after teaming the skirt with a simple blouse on a previous engagement, she gets full marks from us for embracing the matching Emilia Wickstead top this time,” she said. “Head to toe animal print can feel intimidating, but take style tips from the Duchess by opting for more subtle snakeskin if leopard spots aren’t for you.”
“Add some elegant tailoring and accessories to counterbalance the statement print, and it’s the perfect way to tick a huge trend off your list for spring,” Caroline declared.
An animal print dress, or a skirt and top combination like Duchess Sophie’s would look stunning with any neutral tailored blazer. For an even more casual take on animal print, why not add a pair of classic white trainers and if you want to dabble in this trend but aren’t sure about a full outfit then accessories work just as well. A simple belt, bag or pair of shoes in your choice of animal print is a lovely idea. There are also so many animal prints to choose from if leopard print and snake print aren’t for you, including zebra and tiger.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her go-to comfort food (and it's really not what we were expecting)
Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about her love of this classic dish
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
We've spent hours hunting down the best dehumidifiers deals and sales to bring you the biggest discounts around this month
We've spent hours hunting down the best dehumidifiers deals and sales to bring you the biggest discounts around this month
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s subtle smokey eye look is the perfect way to add depth and impact to your makeup no matter the occasion
Duchess Sophie's subtle smokey eye look incorporates shimmery eyeshadow and taupe tones for a gorgeously brightening effect
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's soft grey trench coat is the timeless transitional piece we all need for chilly spring days
Duchess Sophie's trench coat was layered over a gorgeous pastel blue dress and the combination was the epitome of spring elegance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s flattering hair trick to 'balance' her features is so easy to adapt for an effortlessly chic look
Duchess Sophie's flattering hair trick is something she's favoured for decades and it suits both longer and shorter styles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's makeup trick to enhance her features with subtle impact is so easy to put to the test
Duchess Sophie's makeup trick is simple and effective as she favours one type of product to create a 'flattering' and 'elegant' eye look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor's latest mother/daughter style swap proved timeless accessories are a must-have all year round
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for the royals' Easter service wearing a beret that looks incredibly similar to one of Lady Louise's
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie re-wears Prada coat not seen for 10 years, and we're copying its stunning colour for our spring wardrobe
The Duchess of Edinburgh proves recycling your wardrobe never goes out of fashion as she brings back an old favourite for Easter
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings she wore in 2004 are right on trend 20 years later
The Duchess of Edinburgh has proved that statement gold earrings are a timeless jewellery essential as her pair from 2004 are right on trend
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating
The Duchess of Edinburgh pulls off a ponytail in such an elegant way and it's a style that can see you through from day to night
By Emma Shacklock Published