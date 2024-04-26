Duchess Sophie's Parisian bun with pretty face-framing tendril is the chic but undone hairstyle we're going to copy

Duchess Sophie's Parisian bun with a pretty tendril around her face is the chic but undone hairstyle we're going to copy.

If there’s one part of her style the Duchess of Edinburgh has never been afraid to switch up it’s her hair, whether it’s going from an auburn shade to a bright blonde, or from a pixie cut to one of her favoured short bob hairstyles. In recent years, Duchess Sophie’s golden blonde hair has remained collar-bone length and she continues to love side-parted hair look. But updos remain her staple for engagements and Duchess Sophie’s Parisian bun and face-framing tendril is the perfect blend of timeless elegance and on-trend styling.

Stepping out on 23rd April, the senior royal visited the Kings Arms Project in Bedford and secured her hair in a practical yet chic bun. Her hairstyle was a brilliant choice as it kept her blonde tresses secured and away from her face for the day, but in a way that was softened thanks to the piece of hair left loose.

The single-strand hair look has been catapulted into the spotlight recently thanks to celebrities incorporating it into their red carpet looks. It's a simple yet very effective way to elevate plenty of updo hairstyles and it's so versatile, working with anything from a ponytail to Duchess Sophie's Parisian bun.

This one tendril of hair left out on the right side framed the Duchess’s face perfectly and had a slight wave to it, adding texture to otherwise quite sleek hairstyle.

Speaking previously to woman&home about the single-strand look, Hairstylist and Trend forecaster Tom Smith described it as "incredibly simple but it feels high-fashion and directional in a way that retains softness and practicality". The expert also suggested that having a face-framing strand worn with a side parting like the Duchess makes it feel "more effortless and incidental".

Duchess Sophie’s bun hairstyle with the face-framing piece did have an almost undone quality to it that made it feel very relaxed and unfussy. This seems to be a favourite look for her right now, as she recently went for a similar look for a Changing of the Guard ceremony.

(Image credit: Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Anyone wanting to recreate the Duchess of Edinburgh’s look themselves might find it’s easier than they think, especially if your hair is slightly shorter. Simply pick your updo of choice and make sure to leave one piece of hair out - whether you straighten it for a statement look or curl it to make it softer is up to you.

With her hair back and primarily away from her face, Duchess Sophie’s red drop earrings were more visible, adding a pop of colour to her pared-back look. She wore a Max Mara blazer in a warm camel shade with a timeless single-breasted design.

This tailored piece contrasted with her more casual hairstyle to balance things out and underneath this the Duchess opted for a Gabriela Hearst midi dress in oatmeal with a pair of Jimmy Choo patent heels. She finished off her outfit in Bedford with an orange Sophie Habsburg clutch bag and this was a gorgeous look for such an important engagement.

During this visit she also joined an English language class to find out how this is helping to give refugee and immigrant women more independence. She was accompanied by Kirstie Cook, CEO at King’s Arms Project who described it as an "honour" to welcome her and a "brilliant boost" to "everyone here supporting those who are displaced, building their independence and confidence to live a full life."