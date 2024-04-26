King Charles will return to work next week – official announcement accompanied by a touching new photo of His Majesty with Queen Camilla
The King will return to work next week, accompanied by Queen Camilla to his first public-facing engagement in three months
Tonight the news came that King Charles will return to work next week after a period of time away from royal duties following a recent cancer diagnosis.
The announcement was posted on the official Royal website and Instagram account, the latter accompanied by the most heartwarming picture of King Charles smiling adoringly at Queen Camilla, and his wife interlinking her arms around his, looking relaxed and happy.
The announcement explained how King Charles will return to public-facing duties next Tuesday, his first engagement being a visit to a cancer treatment centre with his wife by his side.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The official announcement read: 'His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.
To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.
In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government.
As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.'
