Duchess Sophie’s relaxed updo and statement gold studs is a timeless combination we can't wait to recreate this spring

Duchess Sophie’s updo and statement gold studs is the chic spring combination that we’re taking style notes from.

Out of all the royal women, Duchess Sophie is perhaps the biggest fan of an updo, whether it’s a French twist or a chic ponytail, or even the single-strand hair trend she’s recently showcased to great effect at a Changing of the Guard ceremony. However, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest updo was a little more classic and allowed her statement stud earrings to shine.

Stepping out in Somerset on 17th April, Duchess Sophie’s relaxed updo struck a great balance between practicality and style. As Patron of the Association of Show & Agricultural Organisations she started off the day by attending the Field to Food Learning Day at the Bath and West Show Ground and went for a knotted low bun.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Using a clever trick beloved by updo fans the world over, the Duchess appeared to have a strand of hair wrapped around whatever tie was in place to secure her bun. This gave her hairstyle a more polished finish, without being overly formal, as the bun had a gorgeous relaxed feel.

Duchess Sophie’s updo wasn’t pulled back too tightly away from her face which accentuated the more casual style of her bun and she once again showed the versatility of side-swept hair looks. Over the decades the senior royal has consistently favoured a side-parting which looks incredibly flattering on both loose and tied-up hair.

Shop Updo Essentials

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £19.45 | This dry texture spray delivers long-lasting hold and is perfect if you want to add texture to your hair before putting it into an updo, or if you want your tresses loose. It can be used to prep your hair and helps to add lots of bounce and volume to your style. L'Oreal Paris Elnett Extra Strength Hairspray View at Amazon RRP: Was £9.99 , Now £7.19 | For a super sleek updo there's nothing quite like hairspray to help keep your tresses perfectly in place. Strong hairspray is a hairstyling essential for so many people and this one is great for updos and curls. OWill 150 Bobby Pins in Black, Blonde and Brunette View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 |Coming with a practical case to store them in, these bobby pins come in three colours and you can also purchase sets of just one, depending on your hair colour. Bobby pins are an easy way to secure an updo in place.

Speaking previously to womanandhome.com, celebrity Hairstylist and Co-Founder of The Hair Consult Edward James explained that a side-swept look is “universal” and especially suits those with oval-shaped faces like Duchess Sophie.

"The side-sweep is such a great universal style as it literally suits all hair lengths and is flattering on all hair textures," Edward said, before explaining, “Side-swept hair is flattering for a wide range of face shapes, also making it very wearable. Oval and heart-shaped faces can benefit from the asymmetry, balancing their features beautifully.”

Duchess Sophie’s updo was not only beautiful in its own right, but it also highlighted her gorgeous facial features - and her statement Chainging Berlin Earrings from Lucia Odescalchi.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

These £170 gold studs are currently out of stock online and they’ve become a favourite in Her Royal Highness’s jewellery collection. The Chainging Berlin earrings are constructed from gold-plated silver discs with a black silver central element. Mixing metals is right on trend and both the colour and textural contrast within these earrings added depth and interest to them.

Shop Statement Studs

Monica Vinader Nura Small Pebble Stud Earrings View at Monica Vinader RRP: £100 | If you're looking for a pair of gold stud earrings then these are a gorgeous choice. Also available in silver and rose gold, these 18ct gold vermeil plated silver ones are on the more subtle side of statement. Their minimalist design means they can easily be worn with any outfit. Tutti & Co Frost Textured Stud Earrings View at John Lewis RRP: £24 | These very affordable stud earrings are a great way to add a sense of fun and glamour to any look. They are crafted from gold plated brass and the textured finish ensures these really make an impact despite their dainty size. Swarovski Meteora Stud Earrings View at Swarovski RRP: £89 | Inspired by the galaxy, these dazzling earrings are embellished with clear crystals and are sure to add sparkle to even the simplest of outfits. They are gold-tone plated and are perfect for any spring-summer events in your diary.

Having her hair up for her visit to Somerset meant the earrings were more visible and the gold and silver-black detailing really shone through. The gold of her earrings echoed the buttons of her navy longline jacket which made the whole outfit come together in such a sophisticated way.

The Duchess tends to prefer wearing these particular earrings when she has updos and last year she even wore the same earring and jacket combination with a French twist hairstyle for a visit to Nottinghamshire. Earlier on in 2023 she was pictured in Portsmouth wearing these gorgeous earrings with a low bun and a beige blazer.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s updo and earring combination was just as stand-out in Somerset and with so many fabulous statement studs available on the high-street right now you can easily put your own twist on this beautiful look. Whether you prefer gold or silver toned jewellery, a pair of bold yet simple studs looks especially stunning with hair worn in a simple updo like a low bun or ponytail.