Duchess Sophie’s relaxed updo and statement gold studs is a timeless combination we can't wait to recreate this spring
Out of all the royal women, Duchess Sophie is perhaps the biggest fan of an updo, whether it’s a French twist or a chic ponytail, or even the single-strand hair trend she’s recently showcased to great effect at a Changing of the Guard ceremony. However, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest updo was a little more classic and allowed her statement stud earrings to shine.
Stepping out in Somerset on 17th April, Duchess Sophie’s relaxed updo struck a great balance between practicality and style. As Patron of the Association of Show & Agricultural Organisations she started off the day by attending the Field to Food Learning Day at the Bath and West Show Ground and went for a knotted low bun.
Using a clever trick beloved by updo fans the world over, the Duchess appeared to have a strand of hair wrapped around whatever tie was in place to secure her bun. This gave her hairstyle a more polished finish, without being overly formal, as the bun had a gorgeous relaxed feel.
Duchess Sophie’s updo wasn’t pulled back too tightly away from her face which accentuated the more casual style of her bun and she once again showed the versatility of side-swept hair looks. Over the decades the senior royal has consistently favoured a side-parting which looks incredibly flattering on both loose and tied-up hair.
Speaking previously to womanandhome.com, celebrity Hairstylist and Co-Founder of The Hair Consult Edward James explained that a side-swept look is “universal” and especially suits those with oval-shaped faces like Duchess Sophie.
"The side-sweep is such a great universal style as it literally suits all hair lengths and is flattering on all hair textures," Edward said, before explaining, “Side-swept hair is flattering for a wide range of face shapes, also making it very wearable. Oval and heart-shaped faces can benefit from the asymmetry, balancing their features beautifully.”
Duchess Sophie’s updo was not only beautiful in its own right, but it also highlighted her gorgeous facial features - and her statement Chainging Berlin Earrings from Lucia Odescalchi.
These £170 gold studs are currently out of stock online and they’ve become a favourite in Her Royal Highness’s jewellery collection. The Chainging Berlin earrings are constructed from gold-plated silver discs with a black silver central element. Mixing metals is right on trend and both the colour and textural contrast within these earrings added depth and interest to them.
Having her hair up for her visit to Somerset meant the earrings were more visible and the gold and silver-black detailing really shone through. The gold of her earrings echoed the buttons of her navy longline jacket which made the whole outfit come together in such a sophisticated way.
The Duchess tends to prefer wearing these particular earrings when she has updos and last year she even wore the same earring and jacket combination with a French twist hairstyle for a visit to Nottinghamshire. Earlier on in 2023 she was pictured in Portsmouth wearing these gorgeous earrings with a low bun and a beige blazer.
Duchess Sophie’s updo and earring combination was just as stand-out in Somerset and with so many fabulous statement studs available on the high-street right now you can easily put your own twist on this beautiful look. Whether you prefer gold or silver toned jewellery, a pair of bold yet simple studs looks especially stunning with hair worn in a simple updo like a low bun or ponytail.
