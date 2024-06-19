Duchess Sophie’s thoughtful wedding gift from Prince Edward is a sophisticated style staple she keeps bringing back

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are celebrating their milestone silver wedding anniversary on 19th June and marked the occasion with the release of a special new photo taken by photographer Chris Jelf. The couple are senior royals, though their wedding day itself was somewhat more low-key than many of the weddings we’ve seen in recent years. Not only did their nuptials not have any military or ceremonial elements, but they even reportedly requested a less formal dress code of ‘no hats’. One royal custom they did uphold at their wedding at Windsor Castle, however, was the bride wearing some magnificent jewellery.

Duchess Sophie stepped out in the Anthemion Tiara, but it wasn’t the only jewellery she donned to say, “I do”. She also wore spectacular black and white pearl pieces and they were reportedly designed personally by Prince Edward for his wife-to-be.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie leave in an open carriage following their wedding at St. George's Chapel on June 19, 1999

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s thoughtful wedding gift from Prince Edward to wear on their big day features a necklace with a hanging pearl pendant in the shape of a cross and a pair of drop earrings with a white and black pearl. Speaking previously to Express.co.uk, Daniel O’Farrell, the founder, bespoke jeweller and diamond expert at DC Jewellery claimed they were a “gift” from the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Sophie's 'wow' elements at her wedding were her black and white cross motif pearl necklace with matching black and white pearl drop earrings, both of which were a wedding gift from Prince Edward, who had them created by Asprey and Garrard,” he stated.

Composite of Duchess Sophie wearing black and white pearl drop earrings on her wedding day in 1999 and to the Commonwealth Day Service in 2023

(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This was an incredibly sentimental and special present for Prince Edward to have supposedly given Duchess Sophie and the earrings in particular have remained a staple part of her jewellery collection ever since. Whilst some people might want to save their wedding earrings for best, the Duchess of Edinburgh has regularly worn hers to engagements and services over the years. 

She’s worn them to the Commonwealth Day Service twice before, in 2012 and 2023, as well as for an event for Whizz-Kidz in Guildford in December 2022 and to the Britannia Royal Naval College a few weeks later. Pearls have long been a favourite jewel for the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth had a particularly fabulous three-strand pearl necklace she often wore.

Duchess Sophie attends the annual Commonwealth Day Observance Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2012

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s wedding earrings are something a little more statement with the dual colourway. However, they still have a sense of timelessness and Prince Edward’s choice of black and white pearls ensures they’re still very neutral and work with a whole range of outfit colours - as the Duchess has gone on to prove.

Pearls are also more understated then many more dazzling gemstones like diamonds and so pearl earrings work perfectly for day-to-day in a way other earrings in Duchess Sophie’s collection might not. They add sophistication to Her Royal Highness’s looks and whilst she still mixes up what jewellery she wears, she keeps going back to these decades after her wedding.

Duchess Sophie wearing her wedding earrings during a visit to Guildford in 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Even when she’s not wearing her exact wedding earrings, the Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing other pearl earrings in her collection, showing that they really are a style staple for her. This ties in perfectly with Duchess Sophie's style in general as she tends to favour timeless pieces that will stand the test of time, sometimes with the addition of some more contemporary accessories.

