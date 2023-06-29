Duchess Sophie stuns in polka dot and floral dress and we're super obsessed with her simple hair accessory

Duchess Sophie's polka dot and floral dress is a favorite of hers and we've seen her sport it before - but we're living for her simple updo

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the grand opening of the new Charfleet Book Bindery on June 27, 2023 in Canvey Island, England.
(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charfleet Book Bindery)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Duchess Sophie's polka dot and floral dress may be familiar to royal fashion fans as the stylish royal steps out at an important event. Her elegant dress comes from a brand beloved by royals, including Princess Catherine - who sported the brand the following day.

It's no surprise that Duchess Sophie's polka dot and floral dress is from a brand responsible for many of Kate Middleton's dresses, as its simple cut and chic print screams timeless elegance.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace on June 27, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Christina Floral Dot Dress $567.72/£450

Christina Floral Dot Dress $567.72/£450 | Beulah London

This stunning dress is made with silk crepe de chine, meaning it's fabulously lightweight and breathable - ideal for hot summer weather. It's midi length, fitted at the hips, and falls into a straight skirt - which leaves a flattering and smart silhouette. With a frilled high neck and long sleeves this piece is ideal for formal occasions as well as anything you need to look smart for!

View Deal

If this particular gown looks familiar to royal fashion fans - it's because the thrifty royal has already worn it twice this year.

 Per the Daily Mail, HRH wore the dress during a visit to Kurdistan -  where she met Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani. She also wore it to the Realm Governor's Reception ahead of King Charles's coronation celebrations.

What's new about this look, however, is her stunning hair accessory - which appears to be a simple clip, holding her hair back in a smart low ponytail.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace on June 27, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
True Decadence Hair Claw In Silver And Pearl $14/£8

True Decadence Hair Claw In Silver And Pearl $14/£8| ASOS

Take your hair from drab to fab in a matter of moments with this easy-to-wear hair accessory. Turn even your worst hair day into a breeze with this simple clip, which ought to be a staple of every wardrobe.

View Deal

The Duchess stepped out as King Charles welcomed recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise to Buckingham Palace. Other members of the Royal Family in attendance were Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

According to the Royal Family's website, the King's Award for Enterprise was instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965. It's considered to be the most prestigious business awards ceremony in the United Kingdom, "with recipients recognized as being among the best of British businesses."

This year a total of 148 businesses were recognized for their tremendous success across the four Award categories. Winners include a wide range of industries, including sustainable goods production, innovative software, and healthcare.

