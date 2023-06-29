Duchess Sophie stuns in polka dot and floral dress and we're super obsessed with her simple hair accessory

Duchess Sophie's polka dot and floral dress may be familiar to royal fashion fans as the stylish royal steps out at an important event. Her elegant dress comes from a brand beloved by royals, including Princess Catherine - who sported the brand the following day.

Duchess Sophie's polka dot and floral dress comes from Beulah and this is the third time she's worn the stunning piece.

The hardworking royal stepped out for a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace.

It's no surprise that Duchess Sophie's polka dot and floral dress is from a brand responsible for many of Kate Middleton's dresses, as its simple cut and chic print screams timeless elegance.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

This stunning dress is made with silk crepe de chine, meaning it's fabulously lightweight and breathable - ideal for hot summer weather. It's midi length, fitted at the hips, and falls into a straight skirt - which leaves a flattering and smart silhouette. With a frilled high neck and long sleeves this piece is ideal for formal occasions as well as anything you need to look smart for!

If this particular gown looks familiar to royal fashion fans - it's because the thrifty royal has already worn it twice this year.

Per the Daily Mail, HRH wore the dress during a visit to Kurdistan - where she met Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani. She also wore it to the Realm Governor's Reception ahead of King Charles's coronation celebrations.

What's new about this look, however, is her stunning hair accessory - which appears to be a simple clip, holding her hair back in a smart low ponytail.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Take your hair from drab to fab in a matter of moments with this easy-to-wear hair accessory.

The Duchess stepped out as King Charles welcomed recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise to Buckingham Palace. Other members of the Royal Family in attendance were Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

According to the Royal Family's website, the King's Award for Enterprise was instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965. It's considered to be the most prestigious business awards ceremony in the United Kingdom, "with recipients recognized as being among the best of British businesses."

This year a total of 148 businesses were recognized for their tremendous success across the four Award categories. Winners include a wide range of industries, including sustainable goods production, innovative software, and healthcare.