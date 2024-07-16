Duchess Sophie's chunky white Puma trainers are so easy to work into your style rotation - and they're at the lowest price we've seen

The Duchess of Edinburgh's chunky Puma trainers are a bargain buy

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Duchess of Edinburgh's chunky white Puma trainers are the perfect purchase for easy and casual styling - and they're the cheapest we've seen them right now. 

Duchess Sophie's royal style often revolves around elegant dresses, chic skirts and timeless heels. But much like the Princess of Wales, Sophie is partial to stepping out in a more casual look accompanied by a pair of her best white trainers from time to time - and she nails it every time she does. 

Back in March, Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, spent the day in Birmingham at the All England Open Badminton Championships. Proving she knows exactly how to do smart-casual, Sophie combined comfort and elegance for the sporty day out, wearing her chunky Puma Carina trainers with a pair of checked tailored trousers, a simple black knit and a timeless black blazer. 

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sophie's Pumas and More White Trainers

Puma Carina trainersSophie's Puma Trainers
Puma Carina Trainers

Duchess Sophie's white Puma trainers are a steal in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now. Priced at £32 instead of £59.95, the Carinas are a no-brainer purchase if you've been on the hunt for a pair of chunky trainers to see you through summer and beyond. 

Puma trainersOn Sale
Puma Shuffle Trainers

The Puma Shuffles offer a slightly sleeker alternative to Sophie's pair with a chunky sole. With similar gold detailing and timeless silhouette, this affordable pair are another cool summer shoe option. 

Superga CotuOn Sale
Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in White

If a pair of classic white plimsolls are more your style, the Superga Cotu Classics are an iconic pair loved by Kate Middleton herself. The versatile canvas shoes are also on sale right now for a way cheaper price than usual. 

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie's crisp white Puma trainers are the perfect affordable purchase if you've been after a pair of casual shoes to work into your everyday style rotation. We think that a pair of white trainers are a summer capsule wardrobe essential thanks to the fact they offer maximum scope for styling with very minimal effort. 

The thicker rubber sole and scalloped toe detail on Sophie's Pumas add the perfect amount of elevation - while the minimalistic gold branding on the pair keep things subtle. You really can't go far wrong with teaming them with anything from your favourite straight jeans to a pair of sleek gym leggings. 

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is a huge fan of the Princess of Wales's Supergas, she think's Sophie's Pumas are very much worth an order while they're on sale. 

She says, "Whilst Kate's white trainer of choice is the Superga plimsolls, Sophie loves the slightly chunkier Carina style by Puma.

"Cara Delevingne is a fan too, and they're the kind of trainers that will work with everything in your wardrobe, making them worth every penny."

Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

