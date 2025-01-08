We’re already dreaming of fresh spring days thanks to Duchess Sophie’s leaf-green jacket and cream knitted co-ord
The Duchess of Edinburgh's jacket from 2024 was the perfect spring-like shade and it's got us re-assessing our outerwear choices
Duchess Sophie has a sensational leaf-green jacket in her collection that has got us excited for spring dressing.
With the excitement of Christmas over and several more months of winter still to come, we can’t help dreaming of spring and the return of lighter days and warmer weather. Already we’re eyeing up the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and one of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s favourite tones - petal pink - is set to be huge. However, it’s not the only colour she loves wearing and her leaf-green jacket and knitted co-ord from 2024 is just the bright yet cosy outfit we want to be wearing when spring finally arrives.
Duchess Sophie wore this combination in January last year when she visited the Katherine Low Settlement - a charity based in Battersea which aims to bring the community together and reduce isolation and poverty. For this special engagement, the senior royal went for a warm but vibrant jacket from Giuliva Heritage worn with a jumper and skirt.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit
Give your outfits a spring feel a little early with this gorgeous green coat. It's crafted from a cosy wool blend material and has gold-toned buttons and epaulets. This coat is also fully lined and falls just above the knee.
Duchess Sophie might have been wearing a co-ord, but if you want to recreate her look with minimal styling fuss then a cream jumper dress like this is perfect. It has long sleeves, a crew neckline and a modest split on one side.
Shop More Spring-Toned Jackets and Coats
Pastels are perfect for bringing a spring-like feeling to any outfit and this cropped collarless jacket is a great addition to your wardrobe. On cold days layer over a toasty coat and this will be a lovely winter look, styled with leather trousers or jeans, a knitted top and boots.
This pastel blue pea coat is already 50% off but you can also currently get an extra 10% off everything at Karen Millen with the code EXTRA10. It's made from a textured wool blend material that will keep you cosy and is double breasted.
The jacket was a shorter length than we tend to see royals like the Princess of Wales opting for nowadays, but this made it feel not only a little more casual, but also more spring-like. The Duchess had previously worn this piece before in April 2023 with cream MaxMara trousers, showing how effortlessly it can be styled when the weather gets a bit warmer too.
It had a long lapel collar and fastened with a matching belt at the waist. The boucle-style texture and the lack of buttons means Duchess Sophie’s jacket had an elegant softness to it that’s very different to the structure of traditional tailored blazers. This worked so well with the fresh leaf-green colour which instantly brightened up her outfit and stood out against the neutral cream shade of her jumper and skirt.
Keeping the rest of her outfit very pared-back and classic was a clever approach the Duchess of Edinburgh often takes when she wears bold hues. Her jumper was by one of the best British clothing brands, N.Peal, and was made from luxurious cashmere. It had a roll neck that rose above her green jacket and it was such a perfect colour match with her Jill Sander asymmetrical midi skirt that it’s easy to mistake this co-ord for a dress.
Both pieces had timeless designs and their knitted texture accentuated the softness of the blazer. Even if you’re not a fan of the exact colour of Duchess Sophie’s leaf-green jacket, this outfit is still great to turn to for style inspiration. On those cold March or April days we can give our looks a fresh, spring-like edge with a pop of colour and a jacket is a great way to do it as you can throw it over a simple outfit and it will do all the talking.
Pastels are less statement but still have a seasonal feel to them and also look stunning with lighter hues like cream, white and beige. The Duchess went for tan accessories to complete her ensemble in 2024, including her beloved suede Gianvito Rossi Glen knee high boots. Her clutch bag was a similar colour and this bright colour palette screams spring to us.
Duchess Sophie looked sophisticated but comfortable in her look throughout her time at the Katherine Low Settlement. She attended an Elders’ chair dance class and unveiled a plaque to mark the charity’s 100th anniversary as well as learning more about their sewing group and mentoring sessions.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
