Duchess Sophie does French chic perfectly in timeless navy blazer with Breton jumper and twisted up-do
The Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit was a masterclass in timeless elegance and her blazer and jumper combination is simple to recreate
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wowed in a French chic outfit of dreams in Manchester as she combined a timeless blazer with a classic Breton jumper and twisted up-do.
Duchess Sophie signalled that she is really ready for spring at this point - at least when it comes to her outfits - as she swapped her best winter coats for a timeless single-breasted blazer at her latest engagement. Stepping out with Prince Edward for a joint visit to the British Cycling National Track Championships in Manchester on 23rd February, the senior royal went for an outfit combination that was the epitome of French chic.
Her blazer was from one of the Princess of Wales’s go-to designers, Alexander McQueen, and the deep navy tone was fabulous. It added a subtle pop of colour without compromising on versatility and featured notched lapels, a patch pocket on the chest and beautiful gold-toned buttons.
Priced at £1,990, this is inspired by military styling and has gold-toned Seal Logo buttons. Duchess Sophie’s blazer is a beautiful way to incorporate tailoring into your wardrobe and she took things to another level with her Breton-striped jumper. Crafted from sumptuous cashmere, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s Breton striped jumper added a sense of French sophistication to her look.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's French chic Outfit
RRP: £125 | Emulate the French chic feel of Duchess Sophie's outfit with this stunning double breasted blazer. The navy shade looks fabulous with the gold-toned buttons and the longline design is incredibly flattering. Pair with navy trousers for a suit look or with jeans to make it more casual.
RRP: £59.99 | If you've been wanting an elegant and affordable navy blazer then this might be just what you were looking for. It has front pockets, a double-breasted design and gold buttons. The shoulder pads add even more structure and the lapel collar and long sleeves are unbelievably timeless.
RRP: £42 | This affordable cotton jumper is a gorgeous way to add Breton stripes to your outfits. The camel and ecru colourway is perfect for spring and the buttons on the shoulder is a gorgeous detail that helps elevate this very timeless design.
It had contrasting camel and white stripes and elegant ruched, short sleeves that couldn’t be more perfect when the weather starts to get a little warmer. The crew neckline and ribbed hem were classic details and this style of top is a staple in any autumn/winter capsule wardrobe as well as a spring/summer one.
A Breton striped jumper works beautifully with everything from jeans to skirts and Duchess Sophie showcased smart casual styling at its best in Manchester. She paired her top and blazer with tailored navy trousers that had a flattering straight-leg cut to them.
Creating the illusion of a full suit, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s full outfit was a gorgeously professional one for such a special engagement. She accessorised with tan leather ankle boots and a matching top-handle bag that complemented the colour palette of her jumper.
If you’re tired of your best black boots after wearing them all winter long then you might be tempted to invest in a pair of brown boots. They are equally neutral but look stunning with the pastel hues that are so often on-trend for spring and are practical for slightly chillier days.
The senior royal added to the French chic styling of her outfit with a simple yet elegant up-do. Duchess Sophie has been a fan of plenty of short bob hairstyles over the years, but she’s become known for her shoulder-length blonde tresses. On this occasion she went for a French twist that kept her hair secure when she took part in an adaptive cycle race but also looked lovely and allowed her blazer and Breton jumper combination to really shine.
This visit to Manchester was one of the first joint visits for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in several weeks. During their time at the National Cycling Centre the couple met volunteers from the Limitless cycling programme which is British Cycling’s inclusive cycling programme which has now marked its first anniversary. Duchess Sophie is Patron of the British Cycling Federation and also handed out jerseys to their newly-crowned national champions.
