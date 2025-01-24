Duchess Sophie's faux fur Zara jacket was the ultimate high street addition to all-over glam

Duchess Sophie just re-wore her faux fur Zara jacket and it was the ultimate high street addition to her all-over glam outfit.

It’s all well and good putting together a beautiful winter outfit with your best cashmere jumpers and boots, but if your coat doesn’t make you feel confident and chic it can often change how you feel about your entire look. After all, your coats and jackets are most of what anyone can see of your style when you’re out and about in the colder months, making your choice of outerwear even more key. Many people will have more practical coats in their winter capsule wardrobe, but for special occasions it’s hard to know what to throw over dresses or co-ords.

If anyone knows how to dress for smarter events it’s Duchess Sophie and she just brought back her Zara faux fur jacket for her evening at the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner on 23rd January. This was a stunning high street addition to her all-out glam outfit, which consisted of a silvery dress and matching accessories.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Faux Fur Jackets

Zara Lapel Collar Faux Fur Coat £79 at Zara This faux fur coat is selling fast and we can see why, as it's such a timeless take on this style. It has a lapel collar, long sleeves, in-seam side pockets and has a pretty contrasting lining. Throw on with a dress for a stunning winter wedding or party look or throw on with jeans and a shirt for a smart-casual outfit. Mango Short Fur Effect Coat £119.99 at Mango For a slightly different take on a classic faux fur coat, this is perfect. It has the fluffy texture, with a straight silhouette and a button fastening up the front that makes it feel a little smarter. This can take you from day to night in style and would work on cold spring days as well as for winter. Via Spiga Notch Collar Faux Fur Jacket Was £183.86, Now £125.35 at Nordstrom If you love the colour of Duchess Sophie's dress and the texture of her gorgeous coat then this is the best of both worlds! The soft grey is beautiful and as a neutral tone, it works effortlessly with so many other colours. This jacket has a notched lapel collar and a hook and eye closure.

Shop More Cosy Faux Fur Pieces

Whistles Black Faux Fur Gilet Was £159, Now £79 at Whistles Also available in a neutral tan colour, this black gilet is great for adding a touch more warmth and glamour to an outfit without going for a full-on coat or jacket. Layer over jumpers and trousers or a knitted dress for a chic and cosy going-out look. & Other Stories Faux Fur Trimmed Gloves £67 at & Other Stories Beautifully made from leather with a luxurious faux fur trim, these gloves are a winter accessory that will instantly elevate your outfits as well as keep your hands toasty. They are a subtle way to add some snuggly faux fur to a look without it being too overwhelming. Hobbs Christie Faux Fur Scarf Was £39, Now £29 at Hobbs This scarf is an affordable way to make an outfit extra cosy and special - and worn with a tailored coat it can give you the appearance of a faux fur collar. It can also be tucked into your outerwear for extra warmth and is super soft, with a hook and eye fastening.

The jacket is an old favourite that’s been in her collection since 2014, showing just how much she values this piece for those events which call for something a little more luxurious and special than a classic tailored coat. Although the Duchess of Edinburgh often champions the best British clothing brands, she’s also partial to high street gems like this black, cropped coat.

It has a high collar, long sleeves and very subtle panelling details running along it which give it a bit more structure and dimension. The soft faux fur screams winter style and is great for keeping you warm on a chilly day or evening, but in a more put-together way. Duchess Sophie chose a black faux fur coat and a neutral shade is always more versatile when it comes to a more statement item like this.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The colour and timelessness of the shape helped to balance the boldness of the material and make it more sophisticated and classy. A faux fur coat like Duchess Sophie’s works so well to accentuate the glamour of a special outfit and she wore a metallic lace Erdem gown to the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner.

She wore the same dress when she attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2022 and it was every bit as mesmerising here. It has long blouson sleeves, a scoop neckline and a tie waist belt, with delicate pleating that gives the skirt so much movement. The silvery-white colour worked so well as a contrast against her coat and she coordinated her accessories to it.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh carried a silver Anya Hindmarch Maud clutch and wore glittering L.K. Bennett court shoe heels to add even more sparkle. As she’s the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music we’re not at all surprised that she went all-out for this special dinner, which she attended after visiting the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst earlier in the day.

Duchess Sophie tends to bring out her high street faux fur jacket for big occasions like this, but for a more relaxed feel you could easily wear a fluffy coat or jacket with your favourite jeans, a cosy jumper and ankle boots. Faux fur outerwear instantly makes an outfit feel more elevated and is a great option for winter weddings, parties and evenings out when you want to be dressed more smartly.