Duchess Sophie's cherry trouser suit and scrunchie was the perfect powerful outfit for receiving a huge honour

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been busy so far this autumn, with an overseas visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo and plenty of engagements at home. As usual, her autumn wardrobe has been on point for each of these appearances but her deep red suit outfit takes top place as my favourite look so far.

Sophie wore this Max Mara set on 9th October, when she received an Honorary Fellowship from the College of Optometrists and viewed ActionAid’s Women by Women photography exhibition. She might love a jeans and a blazer look day-to-day, but for a day like this she went smarter.

The Wrap Jacket is designed with a crossover silhouette and has draping on the right side that accentuates the waist. It’s simultaneously crisp and structured and flowy and feminine - a combination that’s not easy to achieve.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit

Mango Burgundy Double-Breasted Suit Blazer £79.99/$139.99 at Mango With a sweeping crossover front that fastens with a single button, this blazer has a slightly more unusual feel to it whilst still being very timeless. The notched lapel collar enhances the smartness and you could throw this over a jumper dress or wear it with jeans, as well as the matching trousers. Mango Straight Mid-Rise Suit Trousers £49.99/$89.99 at Mango With a straight silhouette and mid-rise waistband, these burgundy trousers would look great with a neutral jumper tucked into them. Mango also sells a waistcoat if you enjoy a three-piece suit look and all of these items also come in black and white. H&M Burgundy Long-Sleeved Shirt £19.99/$20.99 (Was $24.99) at H&M The Duchess of Edinburgh might have worn her suit with a white patterned shirt, but I think a dark red one like this would work just as well. This piece is very affordable and features a yoke with a box pleat at the back.

Shop Scrunchies

Whistles Olive Green Satin Scrunchie £12/$24 at Whistles With its timeless olive hue, this Whistles Satin Scrunchie adds the perfect finishing touch to your hairstyles. It’s made using satin fabric, which brings a lovely sheen to an outfit and feels a bit more special than your everyday hair ties. H&M Large Leopard Print Scrunchie £5.99/$7.99 (Was $8.99) at H&M Leopard print is one of the most wearable patterns and a scrunchie is a lovely way to incorporate it into outfits. This is a good size for holding ponytails and buns in place and H&M also makes a lighter leopard print design too. Sylki Burgundy Maxi Silk Scrunchie £20/$48 at Wolf & Badger Available in a huge range of colours, this scrunchie is deliberately oversized and is sure to make a real impact whenever you wear it in your hair. Handmade from silk, this scrunchie can help prevent frizz and breakage.

The Duchess paired it with the matching wide-leg Tuxedo Style Trousers which have a satin band detail down the side and are high-waisted. This ensemble was timeless and showcased tailoring at its very best, though the colour was what really caught my attention.

Neutral blazers and trousers will always have a place in people’s autumn capsule wardrobes, but when you want to nod to the season without going overboard, jewel tones are a safe bet. They bring a pop of colour whilst still being relatively understated.

This makes them very versatile and Duchess Sophie’s choice of a dark red suit was fabulous. The warm undertones of this shade would work especially well with cream, camel or toffee hues and gold jewellery, though you could also go all-out with the burgundy.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

The senior royal wore her Gabriela Hearst white printed silk blouse underneath and gold drop earrings for a hint of sparkle. Instead of a shirt you could also wear a cherry suit with a satin cami top or a fitted jumper to make a less formal date night outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sophie finished off her look by tying her blonde hair back and although this isn’t unusual for her, it is rarer to see her wear a hair scrunchie like she did. It looked to be a darker shade of red, or a rich brown, and scrunchies are very on-trend right now. This brought a contemporary edge to Sophie’s outfit and was also practical, securing her relaxed updo in place.

If you’re tempted to put your own twist on Duchess Sophie’s outfit and hairstyle but don’t want something quite as formal as a suit then I’d suggest looking for a snuggly burgundy jumper and a scrunchie to match. The colour is so autumnal and these pieces can be mixed and matched with a variety of other pieces.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Thursday 9th October was World Sight Day 2025 and as well as receiving her fellowship from the College of Optometrists, the Duchess of Edinburgh presented professional footballer Hannah Hampton with the Love Your Eyes Special Recognition Award.

The goalie was born with strabismus and underwent multiple surgeries at a young age. Duchess Sophie is Global Ambassador for The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and champions work to make eye care available and accessible for all.

That morning Sophie had also viewed ActionAid’s Women by Women photography exhibition which features powerful images captured by brave women land defenders from around the world.