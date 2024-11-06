Duchess Sophie’s creamy knee high boots are the versatile colour alternative to black that'll take your winter outfits to perfection
Duchess Sophie is a huge fan of knee high boots and her cream-toned pair are as stunning as they are versatile for winter outings
Duchess Sophie’s creamy knee high boots are the versatile colour alternative to black that'll take your winter outfits to perfection.
At this time of year all we want to wear is something cosy, comfy and stylish and we often find ourselves drawn to the same staples again and again. These include our best wool jumpers, jeans, knitted dresses and, of course, boots. Knee high boots in particular are a lovely option when you want to look very put-together but keep warm and the royals are big fans of them too - especially Duchess Sophie. The Duchess of Edinburgh has several pairs, including her tan suede ones and chocolate brown leather boots, but Duchess Sophie’s creamy knee high boots from a recent engagement might just be our new favourites.
Once again she showed that if you don’t love wearing classic black boots - or just don’t think they suit certain outfits - you don’t need to avoid this type of footwear altogether. The Duchess spent 5th November at the launch of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC)’s 2025 Number Day.
Shop Cream-Beige Toned Boots
Whilst you might be inspired by Duchess Sophie's footwear, not everyone will love knee high boots and these ankle boots are a lovely alternative. They also come in black and brown, as well as in extra wide fit and they have a cushioned footbed.
Crafted from beautiful, soft suede, these knee high boots are a gorgeous option if you want to emulate Duchess Sophie's style. They have inside zips which help make them so easy to slip on and off, whilst the mid-height block heel gives extra elevation whilst still being comfy.
These boots are an affordable way to add a light-toned boot option into your collection. They have a rounded toe and comfy block heel, with a rubber sole and faux leather upper. With their timeless design, these boots are perfect for pairing with a knitted dress or midi skirt.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit
This tailored jacket will not only be a stunning piece if you want to put your own twist on Duchess Sophie's full outfit, but also just in general for wearing with jeans and jumpers throughout the winter. It's single-breasted, with two patch pockets and a lapel collar.
Also available in black, this knitted dress is a cosy staple you'll soon find yourself reaching for time and time again. The tie waist belt can be removed, giving you different styling options, and is made from fabric with 26% wool.
Taking place at LEGOLAND® Adventure Golf in Windsor, close to where Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park, the event saw her get involved in a few rounds of mini-golf, as well as meeting school children, NSPCC volunteers and colleagues. Number Day, which takes place on 7th February 2025, is an inclusive maths-inspired fundraising day for children in nursery right through to secondary school. For this important launch day, their Patron Duchess Sophie went for practicality as well as style with her knee high boots, which had a low block heel.
If you want to wear your knee highs comfortably all day long and aren’t a fan of heels, then a low and sturdy heel is a must-have detail. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s boots also had a rounded toe and looked to have been made from suede which brought a lovely softness to her already cosy outfit.
Their soft creamy beige colour is quite different to the always-popular black knee high boots, but as it is also neutral it’s similarly versatile. Paler boot colours would work especially well with lighter-toned outfits where black boots might look a little too stark of a contrast.
Duchess Sophie took this approach with her outfit to launch Number Day and wore a Reiss beige jumper dress and a camel blazer with her boots. The dress had a roll neck and ribbed skirt section with a pencil silhouette that fell to a midi length.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Her camel Max Mara blazer was single-breasted and the senior royal wore it unfastened, which not only gave her more freedom of movement when she played golf, but also gave more of a glimpse of the rest of her beautiful look.
A blazer is a failsafe piece in many people’s winter capsule wardrobes, including the royals’, and this one brought a slightly different texture and deeper neutral tone into the Duchess’ look. All together, with their similar colours and timeless shapes, her boots, dress and blazer had such a lovely sense of cohesion and struck a brilliant balance between being smart and casual.
Her boots were the ideal footwear choice to finish off her outfit and we’ve definitely been inspired to branch out and not just wear black boots this winter.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Where is Charles Simonyi now? The billionaire who dated Martha Stewart
The revealing Martha Stewart documentary is leavers viewers with questions
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where is Until I Kill You filmed? Locations featured in the ITV true crime drama
As well as the gripping drama unfolding in ITV drama Until I Kill You, the locations used for filming offset the action perfectly - but where can you find them in real life?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Queen Mary's velvet trousers, padded gilet and statement hat took winter layering to the chicest level
Queen Mary always knows how to nail outdoorsy-chic styling
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Anne’s purple cape and knee high kitten heel boots was the most *her* outfit for a freezing day
The Princess Royal's signature style champions practicality and bold colours and her 2016 Cheltenham outfit was the epitome of this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s black skinny jeans, polka dot shirt and heeled boots made for a streamlined winter look that'll always be classy
The Princess of Wales wore the most elegant outfit during her visit to Ireland in 2020 and it'll always be a fabulous combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s striding into winter in style - her gothic floral maxi skirt, fitted blazer and suede boots are our new favourite combination
The Duchess of Edinburgh's recent look brought together so many gorgeous pieces to create an elegant winter outfit we want to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's dainty gold drop earrings are her go-to for adding a dash of dazzle to her day to day dressing
Princess Anne loves this pair of gold drop earrings and they're the perfect accessory to add glamour in an understated way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's staple camel coat she's worn time and time again is well worth taking inspiration from
The Princess of Wales has a go-to camel coat and she's shown why an item like this is a brilliant addition to your winter wardrobe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia layers up in style with checked coat, black bootcut jeans and chunky boots - it's ticked all our boxes for winter cosiness
Queen Letizia knows how to put together a chic yet warm outfit and her checked coat, jeans and chunky boots was a brilliant combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary’s red trousers and beige trench coat combination perfectly balances neutrals with colour for an elevated casual look - her cosy wool scarf is a winter must-have
Queen Mary of Denmark stepped out in a beautiful autumn outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published