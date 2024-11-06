Duchess Sophie’s creamy knee high boots are the versatile colour alternative to black that'll take your winter outfits to perfection.

At this time of year all we want to wear is something cosy, comfy and stylish and we often find ourselves drawn to the same staples again and again. These include our best wool jumpers, jeans, knitted dresses and, of course, boots. Knee high boots in particular are a lovely option when you want to look very put-together but keep warm and the royals are big fans of them too - especially Duchess Sophie. The Duchess of Edinburgh has several pairs, including her tan suede ones and chocolate brown leather boots, but Duchess Sophie’s creamy knee high boots from a recent engagement might just be our new favourites.

Once again she showed that if you don’t love wearing classic black boots - or just don’t think they suit certain outfits - you don’t need to avoid this type of footwear altogether. The Duchess spent 5th November at the launch of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC)’s 2025 Number Day.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Cream-Beige Toned Boots

Next Cream Sock Ankle Boots £45 at Next Whilst you might be inspired by Duchess Sophie's footwear, not everyone will love knee high boots and these ankle boots are a lovely alternative. They also come in black and brown, as well as in extra wide fit and they have a cushioned footbed. Sosandar Suede Knee High Boots £165 at M&S Crafted from beautiful, soft suede, these knee high boots are a gorgeous option if you want to emulate Duchess Sophie's style. They have inside zips which help make them so easy to slip on and off, whilst the mid-height block heel gives extra elevation whilst still being comfy. SoonerQuicker Knee high Boots £34.99 at Amazon These boots are an affordable way to add a light-toned boot option into your collection. They have a rounded toe and comfy block heel, with a rubber sole and faux leather upper. With their timeless design, these boots are perfect for pairing with a knitted dress or midi skirt.

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit

Mango Lyocell Tailored Jacket £89.99 at Mango This tailored jacket will not only be a stunning piece if you want to put your own twist on Duchess Sophie's full outfit, but also just in general for wearing with jeans and jumpers throughout the winter. It's single-breasted, with two patch pockets and a lapel collar. Caslon Tie Waist Knit Dress £71.06 at Nordstrom Also available in black, this knitted dress is a cosy staple you'll soon find yourself reaching for time and time again. The tie waist belt can be removed, giving you different styling options, and is made from fabric with 26% wool. & Other Stories Midi Dress £125 at & Other Stories This midi dress is knitted in a ribbed, half-cardigan stitch and is made from warm wool. It has feminine puffed sleeves and splits at the sides which would give a beautiful glimpse of your footwear. The light beige shade is such a wearable neutral tone for winter.

Taking place at LEGOLAND® Adventure Golf in Windsor, close to where Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park, the event saw her get involved in a few rounds of mini-golf, as well as meeting school children, NSPCC volunteers and colleagues. Number Day, which takes place on 7th February 2025, is an inclusive maths-inspired fundraising day for children in nursery right through to secondary school. For this important launch day, their Patron Duchess Sophie went for practicality as well as style with her knee high boots, which had a low block heel.

If you want to wear your knee highs comfortably all day long and aren’t a fan of heels, then a low and sturdy heel is a must-have detail. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s boots also had a rounded toe and looked to have been made from suede which brought a lovely softness to her already cosy outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Their soft creamy beige colour is quite different to the always-popular black knee high boots, but as it is also neutral it’s similarly versatile. Paler boot colours would work especially well with lighter-toned outfits where black boots might look a little too stark of a contrast.

Duchess Sophie took this approach with her outfit to launch Number Day and wore a Reiss beige jumper dress and a camel blazer with her boots. The dress had a roll neck and ribbed skirt section with a pencil silhouette that fell to a midi length.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her camel Max Mara blazer was single-breasted and the senior royal wore it unfastened, which not only gave her more freedom of movement when she played golf, but also gave more of a glimpse of the rest of her beautiful look.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

A blazer is a failsafe piece in many people’s winter capsule wardrobes, including the royals’, and this one brought a slightly different texture and deeper neutral tone into the Duchess’ look. All together, with their similar colours and timeless shapes, her boots, dress and blazer had such a lovely sense of cohesion and struck a brilliant balance between being smart and casual.

Her boots were the ideal footwear choice to finish off her outfit and we’ve definitely been inspired to branch out and not just wear black boots this winter.