Duchess Sophie beams in new photos released ahead of her 60th birthday - and they have royal fans all saying the same thing

Ahead of Duchess Sophie's 60th birthday this month, Buckingham Palace have released a new series of stunning photos of her - and as well as her beautiful outfits, there was one other thing that stood out to royal fans.

Congratulations are in order as Duchess Sophie gears up to celebrate her 60th birthday on Monday 20 January! In a slight deviation from tradition, the Royal Family have already marked the special day and took to Instagram on Sunday [19 January] to share a new series of photos showing the royal laughing and beaming at the camera, and wished her a happy birthday in the caption.

The royal looked absolutely stunning in the three new snaps, donning a sleek and sophisticated turtleneck and pleated midi skirt combo in the first photo, before bringing tonnes of colour and life into her look with some striking green trousers and a structured white maxi coat for the last two in the series. The birthday outfits are the perfect blend of chic and playful, with some of 2025's biggest Spring/Summer fashion trends incorporated into them, and we can't wait to see what new looks Sophie delivers in her 60th year.

Shop Duchess Sophie's Birthday Looks

M&S Cotton Rich Funnel Neck Slim Fit Top £12.50 at M&S Made from a cotton-rich fabric for a breathable finish, this long sleeve top is a wardrobe essential in the winter months. With a flattering slim fit and a cosy funnel neck, it is super versatile and will see tonnes of wear as a layering or a standalone piece. Mango Flared Midi-skirt Was £79.99, Now £29.99 at Mango Made from a textured fabric that gives this skirt a luxe feel, you get tonnes of movement thanks to flowy fabric and gathered details that fall into soft and subtle pleats. New Look Cream Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Court Shoes £29.99 at New Look A staple shoe all year round, these nude court heels with a patent finish bring a soft, feminine flair to any outfit. Style like Sophie with a monochrome outfit and use them to soften the look, or pair with jeans and a floating blouse for a more casual feel. Love & Roses Green Belted High Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers £42 at Next Boasting a high waist, wide leg fit, and tailored details like the front pleat detail and smart side pockets, these trousers are impossibly versatile. Keep them casual with trainers and a T-shirt, or dress them up like Sophie - or go even more formal with court heels and a blouse. M&S Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper £29.50 at M&S Made from a soft touch fabric that feels oh-so luxurious on the skin, this jumper boasts a regular fit and cosy roll neck for a chic and bundled up look, while ribbed texture gives a timeless finish. H&M Double-breasted Coat £54.99 at H&M A longline off-white coat like this H&M piece is a great staple, with the tone bringing a touch of brightness to any look in place of the heavier, grounding black shade we tend to opt for when it comes to outerwear. This H&M coat boasts a cosy oversized fit and tailored details.

Playing into one of our favourite trends that has bridged the gap between 2024 and 2025, Sophie opted for a monochrome outfit for her first birthday look and paired a sharp black turtleneck top with a crisply pleated white maxi skirt. The two tones contrasted against each other beautifully for a clean and sophisticated style, with a pair of nude patent court heels finishing off the look with a subtle, understated flair.

With some dainty jewellery accessorising the outfit and a minimal makeup look letting her natural skin peek through, the first photo sees Duchess Sophie mid-laugh and the candid, relaxed pose gives a lovely insight into her warm personality.

The last two pictures were taken at Bagshot Park and, like the first snap was, they were taken by female photographer Christinae Benezer. For these photos, she again opted to wear a turtleneck, which is clearly a staple silhouette in her winter capsule wardrobe, but this time opted for a knitted one in a beautiful earthy brown shade.

She complimented this rich, deep tone with a pair of bold and bright green wide leg trousers. With a crisp front pleat detail, a flattering high waist and a slightly flared wide leg silhouette, they were a great choice to blend formal with fun and walk that line between elevated causal and formal wear.

The colour worked brilliantly with the green landscape in the background of the snaps and, when paired with Sophie's brown point-toe boots, they leant into the rich, earthy colour palette she was going for while also adding a bright pop of interest.

Finishing off her outfit, Sophie pulled on the dreamiest and most flattering winter coat we've seen her in - and that's really saying something with all the stunning styles she's stepped out in over the years. Impeccably tailored, the coat features crisp structured shoulders, sharp lapels and a nipped in waist that highlights the gorgeous A-line silhouette that hangs beautifully down to the mid-calf.

With juxtaposing black buttons, the warm white shade brings tonnes of brightness into the outfit and makes this birthday look one that we'll remember for years to come.

But while we've been fawning over her outfits, royal fans have been taken aback by another aspect of the Instagram post. "How is Her Royal Highness 60?! She looks fabulous," one wrote in the comments. While another added, "Hard to believe that she is 60. She looks like 45!"