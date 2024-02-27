Does Zara Tindall have security and what does she do for a job?
Does Zara Tindall have security and what does she do for a job? You might have found yourself wondering about what life looks like for her as a non-titled member of the Royal Family.
The Royal Family are a source of fascination for so many of us and whilst so much is known about everything from their childhoods to their homes, there’s also a lot of questions that spring to mind when it comes to other aspects of their lives. From whether Carole Middleton has to curtsy to Kate to if Queen Camilla could succeed King Charles, traditions and protocols are often shrouded in uncertainty.
Royal protection officers and careers outside the royal spotlight are also things people tend know less about, even though most of the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren have now gone into different jobs. This includes Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and we have all the details about whether she has security and what exactly she does for a job,
Does Zara Tindall have security?
Zara Tindall doesn’t have royal public-funded police security as she is a non-working member of the Royal Family. Only very senior working royals high up in the royal line of succession, like King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, are understood to have access to round-the-clock police protection.
This wasn’t always the case, as Zara’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie used to have security. This all changed in 2011 when they were stripped of their taxpayer-funded security, allegedly after King Charles intervened during a debate about the cost.
It’s claimed that His Majesty made the argument that they weren’t likely to become working royals and so didn’t require that same high level of public-funded protection going forwards. The same seems to be true for Zara too, though she could choose to employ her own private security officers like her cousin Prince Harry does in the US if she ever wanted to.
Even her mother Princess Anne doesn’t have 24/7 police protection - she only has security whilst she’s at a royal event in her capacity as a working member of the Royal Family.
When she steps out alongside other members of the Royal Family for special occasions like King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation and when she has attended Trooping the Colour in the past, Zara probably has security by proximity. If she is surrounded by other royals who do have police protection then she will likely be covered to an extent by the officers in charge of security for the senior royals if anything were to happen.
What does Zara Tindall do for a job?
Zara Tindall is a non-executive director at Cheltenham Racecourse and was appointed to this role effective from 2020, alongside her work as a professional equestrian. She’s a racehorse owner and won a silver medal in the London 2012 Olympics where she was awarded her medal by Princess Anne. She continues to compete professionally, though in 2023 she explained to Australian Women’s Weekly that she has now reduced the amount of time she spends doing this.
"I’m very part-time now,” she said. “I’ve only got four horses so hopefully I have enough time to care for my children [Mia, Lena and Lucas] and still compete. I hope I make better decisions. I definitely don’t go to everything now.”
Zara added that she used to be away “every weekend” but now she picks her equestrian events “around the kids and holidays and [tries] to be around as much as [she] can be”.
“I still love competing at the top level. That’s what everyone aims for in the sport. To ride at the top levels is an incredible feeling and to get a horse there is just as good,” she added.
Zara Tindall is also an Ambassador for racehorse auction house, Magic Millions, as is her husband Mike. The couple typically travel to Australia every year to promote the races. As well as her career as an equestrian, Zara Tindall also works with a lot of brands, including Land Rover, Rolex and sailing and outdoor company Musto.
She and Mike have reportedly been guests of Rolex at Wimbledon in the past and some reports suggested that the couple weren’t spotted sitting in the Royal Box for this reason, as they were in the designated seats for Rolex.
