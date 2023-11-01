Crown Princess Mette-Marit just wore the most fabulous floral print gown that's perfect for winter- and her shoulder cape was so chic
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway recently stepped out in a truly magnificent floral print gown, and she looked just fabulous as she always does.
Although, of course, British royals are known for their extravagant personal styles, there is much to envy when viewing the wardrobes of certain European royals as well. For example, we're huge fans of Queen Letizia, who recently sported some chic cigarette pants, and we also love Princess Mary of Denmark, who's been known to wear chic blazers and dresses galore. There is another European royal, however, who often flies under the radar in regard to personal style - but undeservedly so - and that's Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.
On 31 October, both Princess Mette-Marit and her husband Crown Prince of Norway Haakon attended the The Nordic Council Prizes at Oslo Opera House, both showing up to the event dressed to the nines. Mette-Marit wore a very notable floral gown and black cape that we can't stop looking away from, and need to recreate the look as soon as possible for our next formal event.
The main piece of the Crown Princess' outfit is her dress from byTiMo - a lovely women's brand that makes gorgeous dresses, and luckily ships globally, so you can get your hands on your own byTiMo dress in no time at all. Mette-Marit's dress was a gorgeous black base gown, which also featured a gorgeous floral motif as the pattern, making for a stunning display in a floor-length gown.
She also wore a very chic shoulder cape on top of her gown as, of course, it can get a bit chilly at night, especially as the winter months draw closer and closer. For shoes, she opted for an elegant, classic pair of midnight black Manolo Blahnik heels - a favourite brand amongst royals, with even the likes of Kate Middleton rocking the designer footwear brand.
The royal also kept her icy blonde hair down, letting it gently sweep over her black cape as to not distract from the statement of the dress.
