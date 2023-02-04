Could a Harry and Meghan romcom be next for the royal pair? Future plans reportedly revealed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After their bombshell Netflix docuseries and Harry’s best-selling memoir, Spare, many could be wondering what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could do next. Well, sources are reporting that Harry and Meghan have plans to move away from content about themselves and move into producing light entertainment, including their own romcom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly stepping back from the public eye, opting to produce light entertainment and other content which isn’t directly about them

Meghan has previously spoke of her love for love, and wanting her work to reflect that

Their love story is one for the ages – Hollywood actress meets real-life Prince. They fall in love despite all the obstacles.

So who better to produce romcoms than the Harry and Meghan, a couple of star-cross’d lovers for real?

This is apparently the direction Harry and Meghan are going to move towards, following their slew of non-fiction and biographical content.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

With their production company Archewell, they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix back in 2020.

Their much-publicized docuseries is the biggest output they’ve released since inking the multi-million dollar deal, but there’s apparently plans for the pair to move away from content about themselves and make more “fun” television projects and romantic comedies.

“There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content,” a source has said to the Telegraph.

“It will be rom coms, feel good and light-hearted programmes.”

(Image credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Stepping into the world of romance isn’t new to the royal family, and Harry and Meghan could turn to an unlikely family member for advice if they needed.

Harry’s aunt, Sarah Ferguson, has written two steamy romance novels for Mills & Boon.

Meghan has long been a fan of the romcom genre. She told Variety magazine last year, “People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

The emphasis on creating content which appeals to the masses might mean a new direction for Archewell and could explain why the pair have yet to replace key members of staff who’ve left their foundation.

Both Ben Browning, internal content head, and Fara Taylor, who lead the marketing team, will be leaving later this year and replacements haven’t been announced. Their departures follow those of Mandana Dayani, chief operating officer of Archewell, and Rebecca Sananes, head of audio.

With less content about Harry and Meghan, a new era of their production company might be about to begin.