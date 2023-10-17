Cheeky Prince Louis set to 'get away with murder' when it comes to 'busy' Kate and William this week

With a busy half-term holiday in store for the Wales family, especially with Prince George studying for exams, royal correspondent Jennie Bond predicts that the youngest, Prince Louis, will be 'getting away with murder'.

Known for his mischievous antics, it seems Prince Louis might have the run of the roost during this autumn's half-term break, as his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be busy juggling their children's respective needs.

Prince George for instance, has a 'doubly hard' week ahead as he'll be hitting the books and revising for his upcoming exams, meaning he'll have to forgo some of the family merriments. Whereas Louis on the other hand, will be having all the fun.

As mentioned, this week marks the start of the children's half-term break away from Lambrook school, so it's presumed that Prince William and Kate will step away from the spotlight in order to spend quality time as a family. That being said though, the pair will still have their work cut out for them with three children to cater for, all of whom will have very different demands for their holiday.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained that George has been feeling the pressure with all his upcoming tests meaning, "this half-term holiday may not be quite like his previous holidays and could involve a certain amount of revision. That will be doubly hard with his sister and little brother having all the fun, but I’m sure William and Kate will find a healthy balance that will allow George to join in most of the time."

Bond added that George will be William and Kate's priority but that Charlotte too, as their only daughter will, "no doubt command special attention."

Their youngest though, Bond predicts will take full advantage of William and Kate's focus being on his siblings, "Louis is the little kid on the block – probably getting away with murder while their parents are too busy with the others to chastise him!"

As for what he'll get up to exactly, we already know that Louis enjoys racing around the grounds of Windsor in his electric car, using the paths as his own personal racetrack.

Though this is likely just one of the antics the 'confident and fearless' sibling will get up to, as Bond quips, "Louis a bundle of mischief, probably getting away with a heck of a lot more because he’s the youngest."

Alas, this break may not be as carefree as previous holidays, as Bond reiterates that the Prince and Princess of Wales have a lot on their plate right now. She adds that, as a result, they may not both be able to spend the entire week at home with their children, but are ensuring that they are the priority.