Carole Middleton's Jackie O-inspired shades and white button-up sprinkle dress will inspire your next shopping trip

published

While attending Wimbledon in 2018, Carole Middleton sported a pair of Jackie O-inspired shades and white button-up sprinkle dress - and we're trying to replicate the look as soon as humanly possible.

We don't have to be the first people to tell you just how stylish Miss Carole Middleton is. Recently, we've been in love with her black and white checkered jumpsuit, as well as her black and white polka dot dress - but we recently discovered a photo of her from a few years ago at Wimbledon that caught our eye, and we're trying to recreate the look immediately. 

On July 11, 2018, Carole attended a day of matches at the annual tennis tournament Wimbledon with her husband Michael Middleton, and she looked super stylish in her Jackie O-inpired shades and white button-up sprinkle dress. 

carole middleton at wimbledon

On this day, she opted for a white midi-dress with a button up detailing, making for a shirt dress effect on a hot summer's day. The dress featured a multi-coloured subtle sprinkle-like pattern, as well as a belt of the same patterned that helped cinch her waist, and to finish off, a collar on the top for ultimate sophistication. 

To accessorize the chic dress, she wore a pair of large, simultaneously rounded and cat-eye shaped sunglasses that totally gave off Jackie Kennedy vibes. She also wore a pair of espadrille wedges of a stylish peach hue that also featured a silver metallic peep toe accent - likely taking a page from her daughter Kate Middleton's style book, who also often sports an espadrille wedge. 

carole middleton

She kept it simple in terms of jewelry, only wearing a pair of elegant diamond drop earrings to add with her already elegant outfit. She also wore a peach crossbody bag with a gold chain and a gold buckle to match, which perfectly complemented her peach espadrille wedges. 

Get Carole Middleton's relaxed Wimbledon look

AIR HEART - BLACK, $75 (

AIR HEART - BLACK, $75 (£58) | Le Specs

A favourite of Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo, the AIR HEART silhouette is an iconic Le Specs style. With oversized and dramatic proportions reminiscent of a cat eye, the style is designed in thick black and luxurious metal top bar inlay, then fitted with premium zero base khaki flat lenses.

View Deal
The Fleur Plunge Button Front Embroidered Dress With Flutter Sleeve, $185 (£145) | Wolf &amp; Badger

The Fleur Plunge Button Front Embroidered Dress With Flutter Sleeve, $185 (£145) | Wolf & Badger

Elegantly embroidered florals entwine on the front and sleeves, finished off with finely intricate beading for a transitional weather piece. The flattering plunge front features a tab for ease of wear regardless of age.

View Deal
