Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress is an occasionwear dream
Carole Middleton hits the sartorial jackpot once again
We're in love with Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress that she sported to Derby Day over a decade ago.
As we are all well aware by this point, Carole Middleton is just as fashionable as her daughters, Princess Catherine and Pippa Middleton - great style starts at home, after all! From Carole's floral maxi dress that's perfect for that awkward summer-to-fall transition, to her floral print Boden jumpsuit, we're always looking to her for fashion inspiration, and she always delivers.
We recently unearthed a photo of Carole from Derby Day in 2011, and we're obsessed with the look she sported - and it's surprisingly on trend, even 12 years later.
On June 4, 2011, Carole wore this super chic black and white polka dot dress to Derby Day - the annual races tournament at which she is quite the avid attendee - so of course, she had to look fashionable for the occasion.
Her black and white dress featured a dainty polka dot pattern, as well as some ruching at the waist that helped to complement her figure - and with the ruching at the waist was a floral appliqué, adding a feminine touch to the dress.
To pair with the chic dress, she wore a peachy-pink jacket that hit at her waist, further accentuating the ruching in her dress. The pink blazer featured a sharp collar, as well as 3/4 length sleeves that helped keep the look summery.
For accessories, Carole kept it fairly simple, but let her beige sunhat be the star of the show - a practical and chic accessory that the Princess mother often sports, especially at Derby Day while the sun blazes down on the onlookers.
Accessories-wise, Carole's simplicity shone through as she opted for a dainty gold bracelet, as well as some simple gold rings so as to not distract from the rest of her look. She also grabbed a straw, beige clutch purse which perfectly matched the beige in her hat. For makeup, she kept it simple as usual, and brushed her nails with a coat of link pink polish, tying the whole ensemble together perfectly.
Get Carole Middleton's Derby Day look
Textured Fitted Cropped Jacket, $180 (£143) | Boden
This chic cropped jacket is beautifully textured and fully lined. It also boasts a revere collar, functional pockets and subtle stitch detail.
Dotty Jersey Dress, £40 ($52) | Bonprix
Want to replicate Kate's bold polka dot look at Wimbledon? The Bonprix Dotty Jersey dress is an affordable option with a flattering fit that's perfect for any summer frock collection.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
