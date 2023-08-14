Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress is an occasionwear dream

carole middleton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We're in love with Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress that she sported to Derby Day over a decade ago.

As we are all well aware by this point, Carole Middleton is just as fashionable as her daughters, Princess Catherine and Pippa Middleton - great style starts at home, after all! From Carole's floral maxi dress that's perfect for that awkward summer-to-fall transition, to her floral print Boden jumpsuit, we're always looking to her for fashion inspiration, and she always delivers. 

We recently unearthed a photo of Carole from Derby Day in 2011, and we're obsessed with the look she sported - and it's surprisingly on trend, even 12 years later. 

carole middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On June 4, 2011, Carole wore this super chic black and white polka dot dress to Derby Day - the annual races tournament at which she is quite the avid attendee - so of course, she had to look fashionable for the occasion. 

Her black and white dress featured a dainty polka dot pattern, as well as some ruching at the waist that helped to complement her figure - and with the ruching at the waist was a floral appliqué, adding a feminine touch to the dress. 

To pair with the chic dress, she wore a peachy-pink jacket that hit at her waist, further accentuating the ruching in her dress. The pink blazer featured a sharp collar, as well as 3/4 length sleeves that helped keep the look summery. 

For accessories, Carole kept it fairly simple, but let her beige sunhat be the star of the show - a practical and chic accessory that the Princess mother often sports, especially at Derby Day while the sun blazes down on the onlookers. 

carole middleton at derby day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessories-wise, Carole's simplicity shone through as she opted for a dainty gold bracelet, as well as some simple gold rings so as to not distract from the rest of her look. She also grabbed a straw, beige clutch purse which perfectly matched the beige in her hat. For makeup, she kept it simple as usual, and brushed her nails with a coat of link pink polish, tying the whole ensemble together perfectly. 

Get Carole Middleton's Derby Day look

Textured Fitted Cropped Jacket, $180 (£143) | Boden

Textured Fitted Cropped Jacket, $180 (£143) | Boden

This chic cropped jacket is beautifully textured and fully lined. It also boasts a revere collar, functional pockets and subtle stitch detail. 

View Deal
Dotty Jersey Dress, £40 ($52) | Bonprix

Dotty Jersey Dress, £40 ($52) | Bonprix

Want to replicate Kate's bold polka dot look at Wimbledon? The Bonprix Dotty Jersey dress is an affordable option with a flattering fit that's perfect for any summer frock collection. 

View Deal
