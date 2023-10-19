Carole Middleton’s ‘Bridget Jones’ dating moment is so relatable- and we’re sure Prince William would agree

Carole Middleton’s ‘Bridget Jones’ dating moment is so relatable and after hearing all about this dating experience we’re sure Prince William would agree.

The Princess of Wales is known to be incredibly close with her family and the Middletons have often been invited to historic royal occasions like King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation. The Middletons are generally souls of discretion when it comes to Kate and rarely reveal personal details about her. However, over the years fans have been treated to a few intriguing insights into their family and Carole Middleton once revealed a hilarious anecdote about her relationship with Michael.

Getting candid with The Telegraph back in 2018, Carole Middleton’s “Bridget Jones” dating moment was laid bare as she explained how an attempt to “impress” her future husband ended in a bit of a disaster. And it was all down to a particular meal she chose to make the first time she ever cooked for Michael…

“I was trying to impress him with a mushroom risotto,” Carole explained, before sharing that it ended up looking “like grey porridge” and described it as “very Bridget Jones”.

Many of us will remember the iconic Bridget Jones’ Diary scene which saw Bridget’s attempt to make a spectacular birthday dinner end terribly with soup turned blue. It seems like this is what Carole was referring to and appearances can be deceiving as whilst her risotto might have looked like “grey porridge” it could’ve tasted wonderful.

Even if not, it certainly didn’t seem to affect Michael and Carole’s relationship from blossoming and the couple have now been together for 43 years. Carole Middleton’s “Bridget Jones” dating moment is something that her son-in-law Prince William might sympathise with given what he’s previously revealed himself about his attempts to impress Kate.

In their 2010 engagement interview Kate was asked whether Prince William ever cooked for her and she disclosed that at university he did “quite a bit”. Prince William then admitted that he’d tried to cook “fancy meals” for her in the early days of their romance - though it doesn’t sound like the most relaxing experience!

“I get quite lazy about cooking because, you know, when I come back from work and stuff it’s the last thing I want to do, really, is spend or lose time cooking,” he said, “But when I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy meals.”

The future King added, “All that would happen is I’d burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she’d be sitting in the background trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time!”

This sounds rather like a “Bridget Jones” moment of his own so it’s likely Prince William would find Carole Middleton’s “Bridget Jones” dating moment very relatable. In her interview, it was revealed that Carole now prefers “spontaneous kitchen suppers” to “formal dinner parties”.

Whilst Prince William still doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of cooking as he and Kate were asked what they’d be having for dinner that night during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 this month.

"Are you cooking?" Kate asked her husband, who replied, "No, I think it will probably be a curry, won’t it tonight?"

She then joked, "So you’re looking to me?" and then later added, "Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that”, revealing the delicious meals that are her signature dishes.