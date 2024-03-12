Carole Middleton is a 'vital anchor' for the Wales family as she wraps Kate 'up in cotton wool'

Carole Middleton has been hailed a "vital anchor" for the Wales family as a royal expert predicts she's wrapping Kate "up in cotton wool" following her surgery.

There are still several more weeks until the Princess of Wales is expected to return to public-facing duties as she continues her recovery following abdominal surgery in January. Throughout this time she's remained outside of the public spotlight while recuperating at Adelaide Cottage, and whilst Kensington Palace has reportedly shared that she's "continuing to do well", concern has risen amongst fans in the light of circulating theories and rumours. At this challenging time, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes Carole Middleton will have been a "vital anchor" to Kate as there’s "no-one quite like" a mum to support you and help you feel "better".

Getting candid with OK!, Jennie remarked upon a recent photo taken of Carole and Kate in the car together. She suggested that whilst it was likely "irritating" that their privacy was compromised, it showed how Carole has been there for her daughter.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | Was £20 , Now £10.02 at Amazon Painting an intriguing picture of what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together testimonies from palace staff with historical sources. This book includes anecdotes of royal mischievousness, including surprising tales about Prince William and Queen Elizabeth.

"I think they would both have been annoyed. They've done so well in keeping Catherine and her condition private that this must have been thoroughly irritating," Jennie said. "However, it shows Carole has been there at Catherine's side, helping her through the trauma of a serious operation."

The royal expert continued, "It’s what every mother does - wrap her poorly little girl up in cotton wool, even when she’s a fully grown woman. It doesn’t matter who you are, when your health breaks down, there is no-one quite like your mum to help you feel better."

It seems Carole has likely been invaluable during this challenging time, helping Kate to "feel better". Jennie also believes Carole will be playing a vital role when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She stated that she's "sure" that Kate's mum is a "very important figure in the children's lives, too".

"She is the only real granny they have, so she has seen a great deal of them ever since birth and is a vital anchor for them... especially when things get tricky," Jennie claimed.

In recent months Carole's support will have been more valuable than ever as Kate left hospital at the end of January to continue her recovery at home. As Jennie declared, the Princess of Wales's mother has seen a "great deal" of her Wales grandchildren and is understood to be a very hands-on grandmother. When the family used to live permanently at Kensington Palace, Carole was a regular visitor who helped with "bedtime and bath time".

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Speaking on the True Royalty documentary, Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, royal expert Katie Nicholl explained, "Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace. She whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her. She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable."

Carole is no doubt still just as "indispensable" right now as Kate's recovery continues. Kensington Palace previously declared that the Princess of Wales is "unlikely" to resume public-facing duties until after Easter which falls at the end of March. They added that she’s looking forward to "reinstating" as many engagements "as possible, as soon as possible".