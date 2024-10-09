Carole Middleton’s velvet top and sparkly wide-leg trousers prove that dresses and heels aren’t the only option this party season

Carole Middleton’s velvet top and sparkly wide-leg trousers proved that dresses and heels aren’t the only outfit option this party season.

The festive season is slowly edging closer and with this comes the usual dilemma over what Christmas party outfits to put together for different social occasions. Not everyone is a huge fan of sequined dresses, jewel tones and stiletto heels and Carole Middleton has proved that this really isn’t the only route when it comes to festive dressing. It might sometimes feel like a top and trousers isn’t smart enough, but Carole’s velvet top and sparkly trousers from 2020 show that this comfy combination can also be very elevated. She wore this outfit in a photo taken by Liz Macauley that was shared on her former business Party Pieces’ Instagram account.

Carole was pictured standing casually against a white console table in front of a selection of gold and white balloons and the colour contrast of her monochrome look really made it stand-out. She wore a fabulous black velvet top with such a timeless silhouette that it would be a staple in anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe for many years to come.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) A photo posted by on

Shop Sparkly Trousers

FeMereina Sparkly Trousers £17.10 at Amazon If you love Carole Middleton's sparkly trousers as much as us, then these sequinned black trousers are an affordable way to emulate her look. They have a comfortable elasticated waistband and a simple wide-leg design. If you're tempted to pick up a few pairs they also come in several other shades. HzDazrl Sequin Trousers £15.88 at Amazon Also available in a range of other colours, these glittery black trousers are perfect for the festive season when you don't want to wear a party dress. Style with black knitwear and boots, or with a velvet top and low heels to give your outfit a 'Carole' feel. Next Sparkle Trousers £42 at Next These sparkling trousers have a subtle pinstripe design to the pattern and are made from a soft and stretchy velvet fabric. The wide-leg shape is so elegant and comfy and these trousers also have a matching top sold separately if you wanted to go all-out with a co-ord look.

Recreate the Rest of Carole Middleton's Outfit

Allegra K Velvet Top £31.99 at Amazon With a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, this black velvet top is a festive outfit staple. Wear with everything from jeans to a satin midi skirt - or, of course - sparkly trousers, and you're sure to make a statement this party season. M&S Velvet Blouse £35 at M&S This velvet top also comes in a teal blue tone, though the black colourway is especially versatile and easy to wear. It has a slight batwing shape to it, with a crew neckline and regular fit. The added stretch to the velvet fabric makes this extra comfy. Greatonu Court Shoes Was £31.99, Now £16.99-£25.59 at Amazon With a comfortable, low block heel and an ankle strap to help keep them secure on your feet, these shoes can easily take the place of stilettos in your wardrobe this festive season. The pointed toe is timeless and they'd look wonderful worn with wide-leg trousers.

Carole’s velvet top had a crew neckline and slightly puffed long sleeves that she ruched up around her elbows, giving this piece a more off-duty feel. The classic details balanced out the more statement fabric and the velvet had such a beautiful sheen to it. During the festive season we can often find ourselves swayed by trends to wear a lot of deep reds and forest greens, but if these tones just aren’t for you then black velvet is a great alternative and it’s something Carole has been seen wearing multiple times.

Despite being neutral in colour the texture of the fabric still makes a black velvet item that bit more special and it can go with so many other wardrobe staples. For a more dressed-down look the Princess of Wales’s mother could easily have worn this top with a pair of black or indigo jeans. However, for this party season-focused post, Carole instead went all-out and added a pair of sparkly trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

She’s long been the Queen of smart-casual dressing and keeping to this style ethos, Carole left her top untucked and draped over the waistband of her trousers. If you prefer a more streamlined finish with your outfit this approach might not be for you, but it does add a lovely relaxed edge.

Carole’s trousers were wide-leg and ankle-grazer length, and they appeared to be black with a glittering silver thread running through them. The silver caught the light so wonderfully and whilst the fabric was a contrast with her velvet top, they stuck to a similar colour palette and so there was a great sense of cohesion between these items.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

If you wanted to emulate Carole Middleton’s look in an even more subtle way, then you could pick either a velvet top or sparkly trousers and style them with your favourite neutral pieces, rather than wearing them together. Wide-leg trousers are particularly comfortable as they’re not at all tight around your leg and make such an impact with their shape, so these are a perfect alternative to Christmas party dresses.

Carole did go for heels, but her black block heeled court shoes had a very low heel rather than a delicate stiletto and we've seen her wear similar styles of shoes this summer at Wimbledon. They had an almost loafer-like design at the front and they worked so well with her velvet top and trousers. This outfit still gives so much outfit inspiration for party season and we’ll be putting together similar looks ourselves this year.