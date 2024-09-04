Carole Middleton’s skinny jeans, suede ankle boots and ice blue jumper made a chic cold weather blend we're taking note of as the seasons change
Carole Middleton styled skinny jeans with a jumper and suede boots in 2021 and this gorgeous look would work perfectly this autumn too
Carole Middleton’s skinny jeans, suede ankle boots and ice blue jumper made a chic cold weather blend that we're taking note of as the seasons change.
Finding the best jeans for your body type and fashion preferences isn’t always easy but once you have, they’ll soon become one of your autumn capsule wardrobe staples. For Carole Middleton, classic skinny jeans are unbeatable and over the years we’ve seen her style hers in so many chic ways. As the weather starts to turn we inevitably look to knitwear as an ideal styling partner for denim and the Princess of Wales’s mother knows a thing or two about making this combination as fabulous as possible. On her birthday in 2021, Carole shared a picture on her former business, Party Pieces’s Instagram account, taken by photographer Liz McAuley.
In it, Carole was perched happily on a white table in a beautiful cold-weather outfit consisting of a pair of blue skinny jeans, a powder blue jumper and tan suede ankle boots. Although she shared the snap in winter we can’t help feeling that this look is perfect for autumn too.
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Carole Middleton's Cosy Outfit
Also available in a 'light natural' tone, this pretty blue jumper has a gorgeous diamond pattern on it and a classic crew neckline. It's made from a lightweight cloud-yarn for extra softness and has ribbed cuffs, hem and neckline. This would look amazing with jeans and boots this autumn/winter.
Levi's are known for their beautiful denim and this pair of jeans is perfect as the base for so many autumn/winter outfits. The soft mid-blue shade goes with so many other colours and they also come in lighter blue and black colourways.
A pair of ankle boots is a must-have and these dark tan ones have a similar feel to Carole Middleton's gorgeous footwear from 2021. They have a stacked Cuban heel, an almond toe and practical underfoot cushioning. Wear with your favourite jeans and a cosy jumper as the weather starts to get colder.
The jeans are a mid-blue wash which is one of Carole’s often-worn favourites and is the perfect mid-point between indigo jeans which tend to feel inherently a bit smarter, and light wash jeans which lean towards being more casual. They looked to have an ankle-grazer cut and a paler wash down the middle, giving the jeans that gorgeous variation we love with denim.
With this outfit the Princess of Wales’s mother showcased a brilliant and simple way to style skinny jeans when she wore it with a blue, slightly oversized knit. A less fitted top helps to balance out the incredibly streamlined shape of skinny jeans and so gives the entire outfit a more relaxed and proportion-flattering silhouette.
You also don’t need to necessarily reach straight for the chunkiest of your best wool jumpers either as you also get this effect with a jumper that has a moderately oversized shape. Carole Middleton’s jumper was a pretty pastel blue tone that echoed the warm-toned blue of her jeans and had a high neckline and ribbed cuffs.
She wore it draped over her jeans rather than tucking it in and the softness of the fabric was a lovely textural contrast with the denim, as well as with her boots. Whilst black boots will always have a place in our autumn/winter wardrobe as they’re so versatile, Carole’s boots have reminded us why a pair of brown or tan boots should be part of our collection. Hers had a rounded toe, size zip and were crafted from what appears to be stunning suede in a rich tan hue.
The warmth of the tan worked well with the brightness of the rest of her outfit’s colour palette and this helped to give this look a sense of tonal cohesion. Although it wasn’t likely a factor in her choice, Carole’s boots also mirrored the lovely chestnut brown shade of her hair.
All in all, this was a brilliant cold-weather look from Carole Middleton and one that would work just as well as we move further into autumn this year. It was so timeless and easy to recreate with your favourite skinny jeans and jumpers and showed that this combination can be so impactful and cosy.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
