Carole Middleton's chic shoe essential can see you through from a wedding to a day at the tennis
Carole Middleton has a clear preference when it comes to her spring/summer shoes and we're taking style notes from her staples
Carole Middleton's chic shoe essential is a staple that can see you through everything from a wedding to a day at the tennis.
When it comes to warm weather events, not to mention your spring capsule wardrobe, shoes are an accessory that can totally transform your whole look. Many of us might bring out our favourite pair of heels only for special occasions and wedges are of course a classic design for the summer in particular. Though Carole Middleton's chic shoe essential covers all bases no matter what design, meaning you can look to her for inspiration without compromising on comfort or personal style.
The Princess of Wales's mother is partial to a stiletto - as we saw at the coronation last year - as well as a wedge or sandal. However, in the spring/summer months the common factor between so many of her shoes is her love for a peachy or pinky-nude shade.
Carole is a fan of keeping things neutral when it comes to her footwear this time of year and we've seen this showcased to beautiful effect at plenty of high-profile events and royal occasions. Pink or peachy-nude shades are incredibly versatile as they look stunning styled with so many different colours and don't detract attention away from them.
Shop Pinky-Nude Shoes Like Carole Middleton's
RRP: £29.50 | Also available in several other shades, these affordable court shoe heels are a classic accessory to have in your wardrobe. The timeless design enhances their versatility and these would look beautiful styled with a midi dress or wide-leg trousers throughout the warmer months.
RRP: £85 | These block heel ballet pumps will soon become a spring/summer outfit staple. Crafted with leather uppers for added durability and longevity, they have a stunning rounded toe and are great for day outings as well as for special occasions.
RRP:
Was £199, Now £99 | These beautiful suede espadrille sandals are currently discounted and well worth investing in. The soft pink-beige material and traditional espadrille sole is a fabulous combination and the knot detail and buckle add even more elegance.
This means that they are a fail-safe for so many people as you can easily pull your favourite pair of pinky-nude shoes and add them to an outfit, confident they're going to work. Their neutral quality makes shoes in this kind of hue timeless and to accentuate this you could go for a design that is very minimalistic.
Alternatively, you could lean more towards the spring/summer shoe trends for 2024 with your choice of nude shoe, long as the trend you choose works seamlessly with your existing wardrobe items. Either way, it's well worth investing in a pair that are comfortable and which suit your personal style, whether that's high heels, flats or somewhere in between.
Carole Middleton has shown how useful a pair - or in her case a few different pairs - of pinky-nude shoes are in her wardrobe. As a tennis fan she's regularly attended Wimbledon and whilst she switches up her outfits from brighter tones to pastels and even a pure white shift dress in 2017, her choice of shoes tends to be a similar colour each time.
In 2022 Carole went for a pair of beautiful low heeled shoes that were on the slightly more pink side of neutral, whilst her court shoes at Wimbledon 2019 were a lovely lighter shade. For another appearance in 2019, the Princess of Wales's mum stepped out in nude mules and in 2017 Carole favoured some pinky-nude wedges.
But it's not just Wimbledon that has seen Carole reach for her pinky-nude shoes. She's worn nude court shoe heels to her daughter Pippa Middleton’s wedding, as well as to King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. Carole even decided to wear some shoes in this colour when she and Michael Middleton visited the hospital to see Prince George after he was born in 2013.
This more than anything perhaps shows just how they're Carole Middleton's chic shoe essential as she knew the eyes of the press and the world would be upon her in this special moment. As spring and summer are often filled with gatherings, picnics, weddings and other events, Carole's definitely made a case for a pinky-nude pair of shoes that will perfectly suit your outfit regardless of the occasion.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
