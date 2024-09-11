Come on autumn, Carole Middleton’s knee high boots and camel wrap coat have got us ready for timeless cold weather styling

Carole Middleton’s knee high boots and camel wrap coat combination from 2022 has got us ready for timeless cold weather styling.

The weather might have only just started to turn in the UK but as soon as we can sense some autumnal chill in the air, we start to get excited for the rest of the season to come. Part of this is thanks to our autumn capsule wardrobe and we’re ready to get so much wear out of one of Carole Middleton’s timeless styling combinations again this year. The Princess of Wales’s mother is most often seen in public at summer events, but we’ve also seen some incredibly chic cold weather looks from her over the years. This includes Carole’s outfit for when she visited Kate in hospital whilst she was being treated for hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy with Prince George in December 2012.

Carole Middleton arrived for the visit in the cosiest combination of black knee high black boots and a classic camel coat. Underneath you could just see a glimpse of a camel and black polka dot blouse or dress, which tied together the colours of her coat and boots, but still allowed these pieces to do all the talking.

Recreate Carole Middleton's Cosy Outfit

Hobbs Ada Wrap Coat Was £329, Now £179 at Hobbs This gorgeous camel wrap coat currently has £179 off and it's well worth picking up before it sells out. The waist belt is detachable and this coat is so cosy thanks to it's 100% wool composition. The side pockets are handy and we think this would be the most classic addition to anyone's wardrobe. Free People Polka Dot Shirt £88 at Free People It might not be the same colourway as Carole Middleton's shirt, but nevertheless a polka dot blouse or shirt is a great piece to have if you want to emulate her look. This one has a relaxed fit and is made from a soft satin fabric for a touch of glamour. On colder days a black knitted vest would work so well over this. M&S Knee High Boots £89 at M&S Black knee high boots will never not be on-trend and these ones will work with so many of your favourite cold weather outfits. They have a chunky block heel that's still very comfortable and are crafted from soft suede. The stretchy side zip also ensures they're easy to put on and take off.

We all have our favourites when it comes to coats and a camel option is up there as a must-have for many people. This is very understandable and we couldn’t agree more, as camel is a neutral shade that works seamlessly with so many other shades. If you’re investing in a coat for the colder months it’s important to bear in mind how much wear you’re going to get out of it and with a neutral coat like Carole’s, the styling possibilities are endless.

Carole’s coat had a wrap design with large lapels and a tie-waist belt that secured it closed, as there didn’t look to be any buttons to fasten it. The cuffs had belt details of their own and the soft caramel tone was perfect as a contrast against her black boots. These appeared to be suede and had a subtle, almost Western-esque visible seam section running across the top of the foot.

Knee high boots are a staple when the weather means we have to put away our best white trainers until next year. As they cover half of your leg in fabric they keep you toasty warm and they’re great for throwing on with a dress, as we've seen several times from Carole before, or under wide-leg trousers on really cold days.

If you’re not a fan of heeled boots then flat knee highs also give you the same sense of sophistication with extra comfort. Wearing hers with black tights that matched her boots, Carole achieved a gorgeous leg-elongating effect with her outfit too. She accessorised with a tan bag that she carried by the top handle straps and which added a slight pop of colour into this otherwise very neutral look.

Even now over a decade later, Carole Middleton’s knee high boots and camel coat combination is the epitome of autumn/winter elegance and something we’ll be getting a lot of wear out of as soon as the weather gets a little colder. Her youngest daughter Pippa Middleton is also a fan of this look and visited Kate that same night in 2012 wearing tan suede knee high boots and a camel trench coat - emulating her mother’s styling staples and showing once again just how beautiful they are.