Carole Middleton’s sophisticated high-waisted jeans and vintage shirt combination will never get old

Carole Middleton's vintage shirt and high-waisted jeans look is one of her most timeless casual outfits, and it's the perfect elevated evening look for the summer months.

It doesn't take much looking to realise who inspires Kate Middleton's style secrets from. Her mum Carole Middleton has long been known for her stunning fashion choices, from her chic sun hat that she uses to elevate her summer looks, to her many Wimbledon looks that show off her impeccable style.

And she's even managed to perfect one of the hardest challenges we all face when it comes to our wardrobes; finding the best jeans for your body type. It can be quite the mission to get the perfect fit, style and silhouette when it comes to the wardrobe staple and that's why, when we saw this picture of Carole Middleton, we knew her jeans were set to become a key part of our capsule wardrobe.

In a picture posted to Party Piece's Instagram page back in 2022, Carole stunned in a pair of dark blue, vintage-inspired jeans with a flattering high-waist and eye-catching gold button detailing. The denim piece is effortlessly chic, with a straight-legged fit and simple seam detailing down the front.

She dressed up the jeans with a stunning cream-coloured blouse, leaning into the outfit's vintage charm. The design of the shirt is subtle for it's colour yet statement-making in its design with long sleeves and an oversized necktie detail not being overwhelmed by the fabric's pearlescent satin finish that catches the light beautifully.

Letting the shirt's neckline shine, she opted for some simple pearl drop earrings to accessorise with and, while we can't see her shoes, we'd finish off the look with a pair of trendy spring/summer shoes like the 'must-have' M&S mules which are strikingly similar to Hermes' iconic Oran sandals.

Denim jeans have long been a staple for Carole whether she's dressing them up for an event or photo or down for a more laid back look. Many of Carole's best style moments feature the wardrobe staple ,including her timeless look from a 2005 outing with Kate Middleton for a festival at Gatcombe Park.

For the laid back occasion, Carole stepped out in a pair of light blue skinny jeans, their low waist accentuated with a thick black leather belt. She warded off the chill with her go-to quilted gilet and even managed to pull of the tricky task of looking good in wellies - which is a little easier when you've got a pair of the best wellies to see you through rainy days in style.

The two massively different looks just go to show how sleek Carole's style is, effortlessly transitioning from casual-wear to elegant occasion-wear and looking equally at home in both.